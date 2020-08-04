'Sushant Singh Rajput Saved Me From Suicide', Says Choreographer Friend Ganesh Hiwarkar

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Ganesh Hiwarkar also shot down the suicide theory that is being linked to the actor’s death. The choreographer, who was one of the first that the Chhichhore star had met after arriving in Mumbai, claimed that SSR had even saved him from suicide. Ganesh said that ‘Sushant and suicide’ were opposite words and that it was impossible that someone who was so positive in life could take his own life.

READ: Mumbai Police Wants Docs & Evidence Gone; Hence We Asked For CBI: Sushant's Family Lawyer

READ: 'Something Suspicious': BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Calls For NIA & ED Probe In Sushant's Case

Sushant can’t commit suicide, says Ganesh Hiwarkar

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Ganesh revealed, “Sushant can’t get depression. Sushant and suicide are opposite words.”

He then narrated an anecdote, “He had joined my class, the next day after arriving in Mumbai. Then I came to know that he had been trained by Shiamak Davar. I used to learn from him, since he was a good dancer, and then would train him too. And we had become good friends."

"Around that time, I had fallen in love with a girl from our class, but when she rejected me, I was under depression and had suicidal tendencies. And when I discussed this with Sushant, and he got very serious. I told him at 6PM, and by 6.15 he was at my home and tried to make me understand till midnight. He was aware of the mental condition that those who commit suicide go through. He told me, ‘I will make say her yes’," Ganesh stated.

READ: 'Something Suspicious': BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Calls For NIA & ED Probe In Sushant's Case

He continued, "The next day, he brought the girl 15 minutes before our class started at 6, and then after class, he brought her to my home, and convinced her to say yes. And when she insisted that she wants a settled guy, he helped me in my career for six months, he used to print brochures and posters, and used to personally go and stick it outside shops. I had 5-6 students at that time, he brought it to 150 students. When he can’t allow his close ones to commit suicide, he himself doing it is impossible.”

Ganesh also shared that they were touch till the release of Chhichore, where he’d praise director Nitesh Tiwari and co-star Shraddha Kapoor, and was happy about the promotions of the film, that eventually became a big success. He stated that they used to meet him occasionally, but were always in touch on messages.

The choreographer revealed that 90 per cent of their conversations used to revolve around success, positivity and career. The actor would give him career advice, and also share his own experiences of how he’d act in films and more.

Ganesh stated that Sushant would never hide anything from his family, “Never felt he had any tensions in life and used to always tell the smallest things to his sisters. In 2007, he had got Pavitra Rishta, so he had stopped meeting the others in our class, though he would meet me. So they used to be upset with him, and used to trouble him. I told him to block them or stop talking to them. It was such a small matter, but even this, he told his sisters and brother-in-law. So I can’t believe that he could not share any big worry with his family members."

When asked if Sushant had given him a lifeline, “Not just a lifeline. Such thoughts can’t come in my mind, because Sushant had told me once, ‘There is no reason for which one can commit suicide,” he replied.

Ganesh stated that upon hearing the news of Sushant’s death, he thought it was some ‘publicity stunt.’ Then when he saw it on the news, he just was emotionless for 2-3 hours. He also hit out at the Mumbai Police investigation, highlighting the missing details of Disha Salian’s case, and claimed that they were not co-operating with Bihar Police and also ‘hiding facts.’ He also demanded that a CBI enquiry be done into Sushant’s death.

Watch the full interview above

Kangana Ranaut Says, 'Gunshots Heard' Near Manali Residence, Security Deployed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.