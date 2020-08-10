Sushant Singh Rajput Says, ‘I Will Come Back’ In An Emotional Throwback Video, Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara co-star Swastika Mukherjee recently took to her social media to share an endearing and heartwarming video of the late actor greeting his fans during their shooting breaks of the movie. Sharing the emotional video, Swastika called the actor as a man with 'a heart of gold' and a 'superstar.' The Paatal Lok actor also added that the movie, Dil Bechara will now be making its television premiere on Monday that is today, August 10, 2020, at 8 pm. The video saw the late actor interact with some of his fans.

Swastika Mukherjee shares an emotional video of Sushant Singh Rajput

The movie had released on the OTT streaming platform, Disney+Hotstar on July 24, 2020. Talking about the video shared by Swastika, it opens with the Chhichhore actor riding a battery rickshaw while sporting his infectious smile. The video then showcases Sushant meeting all his little fans in some locations amidst his shooting break. The actor can be seen giving a rose to one of his fans. He tells them to let him go as he will be coming back in a day or two. One can hear the song Main Tumhara from Dil Bechara playing in the background of the video.

Sushant Singh Rajput's dialogue can be heard in the video

The video then has Sushant's dialogue from the film which says one cannot decide when to take birth or die but one can decide how to live their life. The actor can be seen goofing around on the sets of the film. Take a look at the heart-wrenching video shared by Swastika.

The film, Dil Bechara has been adapted from John Green's novel, The Fault In Our Stars. The movie featured an endearing love story between Sushant who played a free-spirited college student who is all for living life to the fullest and Sanjana Sanghi who essayed the role of a demure girl who is battling cancer. The movie depicts how the two decide to seize the day and live their life in a positive manner despite their shortcomings. The film also marked the debut of Sanjana and the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra.

