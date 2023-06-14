Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Remembers Her Bookworm Brother On Death Anniversary

Why you're reading this: As the third death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput is observed, heartfelt tributes are pouring in from his family, loved ones, and dedicated admirers. The sudden and tragic passing of the actor continues to leave everyone in a state of shock. And now his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has revealed some new information related to him.

2 things you need to know:

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020.

Before his demise, he worked on 11 Bollywood films.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister reveals about his favourite books

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a series of photos with her late brother on Twitter. She expressed her love and admiration for him. She also shared a few books recommended by the actor and encouraged others to remember him by embodying his spirit. Shweta also shared a screenshot of their chat. In the screenshot, Sushant recommended a few books to her and said that the books were his favourites.

He wrote, "Also, these three were my last year favs. You also share if you find anything kickass." In her caption, she wrote, "Love you Bhai and salute to your intelligence. I miss you every moment. But I know you are a part of me now... You have become as integral as my breath."

(Sushant Singh Rajput along with his sister Shweta Singh Kirti | Image: Shweta Singh Kirti/Twitter)

(A screenshot of Sushant Singh Rajput's chat with her sister | Image: Shweta Singh Kirti/Twitter)

(File photo of Sushant Singh Rajput's favourite book | Image: Shweta Singh Kirti/Twitter)

(File photo of Sushant Singh Rajput's favourite books | Image: Shweta Singh Kirti/Twitter)

About Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The tragic demise led to an extensive investigation by multiple agencies. Alongside the Mumbai Police, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) looked into the circumstances surrounding his death.