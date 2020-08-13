Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Says, 'it's Time To Find Truth', Ankita Responds

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been quite active on her social media to keep the battle for #JusticeForSushant campaign running. She also regularly shares the late actor's old pictures and videos to keep him alive through her memories. She recently took to her social media to demand CBI investigation for Sushant's death and penned down a powerful caption. Take a look at her post.

Shweta Singh Kirti requests CBI for Sushant through a post

Shweta Singh Kirti shared her post on her Instagram as well as her Twitter. In the picture shared by her, she is seen holding a placard as she looks straight into the camera. The placard reads, "I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request #CBIForSSR". In her caption, she wrote, "It’s time we find the truth and get justice. Please help our family and the whole world to know what the truth is and find closure, otherwise, we will never be able to live a peaceful life!!#CBIForSSR Raise your voice and demand #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #WarriorsForSSR @sushantsinghrajput". [sic]

Fans were quick to jump to the comments section and react to Shweta Singh Kirti's stand. One user wrote, "Yes we want CBI for Sushant sirðŸ™ðŸ™". Assuring her that there are many who are supporting her, many users wrote 'We all are with you'. Many others dropped down the heart emojis while others asked her not to worry and assured her that Sushant will get justice. (IMAGE SOURCE / SHWETA SINGH KIRTI INSTAGRAM)

Sushant Singh Rajput's former partner Ankita Lokhande also took her Twitter to respond to Kirti's post. She assured her that they will find the truth and Sushant will get justice. Further joining the campaign, she used the hashtags #worriors4SSR #JusiceForSushant #Truthwins.

Earlier, Shweta Singh Kirti also made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded justice for her brother. She posted a long note on her social media and requested the PM to look into the death of Sushant and ensure that the evidence was not tampered with.

About a month after Sushant's death, his father Krishna Kumar Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and named 5 other people for abetting Sushant's suicide. He also sought to invoke the provisions of the Mental Health Care Act alleging that Rhea and her family caused the late actor to crack up and ultimately drove him to suicide.

