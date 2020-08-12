Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Urges Supporters To 'pray', Ankita Lokhande Responds

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has reached an important point. The Supreme Court had a hearing yesterday, August 11, to decide if the case will be retained under the Mumbai Police. The late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram and mentioned that this hearing is pivotal and hence Sushant’s supporters should “pray”. Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also showed her support to Shweta's post.

Shweta Singh gains Ankita's support as she urges fans to 'pray'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death created waves globally. Since the Kai Po Che actor’s death on June 14, many angles are being considered to conclude the cause of death. At first, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was considered to be suicide, but since then many other reasons are also being investigated.

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Kriti Sanon Pens Poem On 'Truth', Says 'just Patiently Wait'

Yesterday, on August 11, 2020, the Supreme Court had its first hearing of whether Sushant Singh Rajput’s death will be further investigated by Mumbai Police or not. This plea was filed by Rhea Chakraborty who wanted the case to be handled by Mumbai Police. Hence, the hearing is considered to be an extremely important point for further investigation of the ongoing case.

Apart from Sushant Singh Rajput's fans, his family is also hoping for a positive outcome from today’s hearing. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirit took to Instagram and shared a post about today’s pivotal hearing. In her post, Shweta Singh Kirti urged everybody to “pray”. She also wrote, “I request everyone to pray for a positive outcome of the Supreme Court hearing. #Warriors4Sushant #LetsPray #Godiswithus #JusticeforSushantSinghRajput”. Take a look at Shweta Singh Rajput’s post here.

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Fans Demand Justice With Second Digital Protest 'Warriors4SSR'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti posted the same message on Twitter. Apart from Shweta's supporters Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also showed support to this message. She retweeted and replied by saying, "Always Di. Pray and positivity". Take a look at Ankita Lokande's tweet here.

Always di ❤️prayers and positivity ❤️ https://t.co/CbroKEztLJ — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 11, 2020

In the ongoing investigation, as mentioned earlier, many angles are being considered. The ED has been questioning several close family and friends of Sushant. On August 10, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate, Sidharth Pithani was questioned by ED. This interrogation was done to investigate a financial angle involved in Sushant’s death.

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ED Grills House Manager Samuel Miranda For 9 Hours

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Siddharth Pithani Reaches ED; Rhea, Brother & Dad Already There

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.