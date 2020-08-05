Meera Chopra Says 'truth Prevails In The End' As Centre Give Nod To CBI Probe

Thousands are demanding a CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. Moreover, Rhea Chakraborty's plea for protection was recently denied by the Supreme Court of India. Taking to social media, actor Meera Chopra responded to the ongoing series of events and claimed that truth would prevail in the end.

Meera Chopra supports CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Truth prevails in the end. The sentiment of the entire country cant be ignored, which is justice for #SushanthSinghRajput. I have full faith on #CBI, no more politics!! https://t.co/hf3ZS3EAgx — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) August 5, 2020

Reacting to a story from Republicworld, actor Meera Chopra revealed how she felt about the ongoing investigation for Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Meera Chopra wrote that truth prevails in the end and that the sentiment of the entire country cannot be ignored. Finally, Meera Chopra demanded justice for Sushant Singh Rajput and claimed that she had full faith in the CBI.

The post shared by Meera Chopra confirmed that the Supreme Court had refused to grant protection to Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. Moreover, the Supreme Court of India also ordered the Mumbai Police to place details of their investigations on record within three days time. During the Supreme Court hearing, Justice Hrishikesh Roy also questioned Mumbai authorities on why they confined an IPS officer from Patna. Sushant's family's lawyer even alleged that the Mumbai Police was destroying evidence that was essential to the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, after he hung himself in his Mumbai apartment. After his death, millions of fans demanded a thorough investigation into his case, as many felt like he was coerced into suicide by the 'Movie Mafia' of Bollywood. The topic of nepotism in Bollywood also resurfaced online after Sushant's death, and many star kids faced the wrath of netizens who were against nepotism.

Several renowned actors have also shown their support for those seeking a CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Actor Kangana Ranaut is one of the most vocal celebrities who has constantly called out the Bollywood industry for its shady practices. Meanwhile, actor Shekhar Suman has also been calling for a CBI probe into Sushant's death.

