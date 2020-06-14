Sushant Singh Rajput's family to leave for Mumbai tonight, last rites likely in Patna

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family is scheduled to leave for Mumbai on Sunday as the actor passed away earlier in the day. The Chhichhore star’s family members are set to depart from Patna at 9PM, sources claimed. His mortal remains are likely to be then taken to Patna for the last rites, as per latest information.

Sushant’s sister Nitu Singh is in Mumbai and was spotted at the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, where the actor’s post-mortem was conducted. He is survived by his father and four elder sisters in all, and his mother had passed away in 2002.

Sushant had been born and brought up in Patna, before completing his education in Delhi. He had enrolled for Engineering at the Delhi College of Engineering, before he came to Mumbai to pursue his acting ambitions. His pictures and videos, bonding and playing cricket with locals, on his first trip to Bihar in 17 years last year, had gone viral after the news of his demise.

Death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from his ceiling at his Bandra home in Mumbai. The police informed that no suicide note was found, and that they had filed an accidental death report, prima facie noting suicide by hanging as the cause.

Tributes for the actor, who was 34, poured in, right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to celebrities from the film industry like Akshay Kumar.

Sushant Singh Rajput was among the stars who had made it big in the industry, despite being from a non-filmy family. Shooting to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta, he made his debut with Kai Po Che in 2013. He then featured in blockbusters like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhicchore last year.

He was set to feature in the film Dil Bechara, which had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

