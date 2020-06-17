Sushant's 'Kai Po Che' student now Mumbai Indians player, regrets unfulfilled promise

Sushant Singh Rajput was not the only one who had made his film debut with Kai Po Che. In the way the actor attained popularity and became a notable face, another name too is taking the initial steps towards success, but not in the field of entertainment. Digvijay Deshmukh, who played the role of a budding cricketer in the movie, is now a part of the Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians.

Much before Digvijay faced the big names in the nets in real, he was trained by Sushant in reel. The youngster too has been shocked by the news of Sushant’s demise on Sunday. In a recent interview with a media publication, the cricketer recalled his co-star’s ‘passion’ for cricket, and how he had promised Sushant that he won’t meet the actor till he became a ‘decent-lever cricketer.’

Digvijay got selected in the Mumbai Indians squad this year and just when he thought that he’d fulfill his promise and meet Sushant, the lockdown was announced, making it impossible for him to travel to Mumbai from Pune. He regrets not being able to keep his promise, something he kept, even when Sushant had visited Pune during the shooting of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

During Kai Po Che, Digvijay recalls Sushant rehearsing scenes in advance to be fully prepared for the shoot, coming to his room after the shoot, and training him for scenes as per camera angles. The 22-year-old said that Sushant was involved with his work, friendly and jovial. He added one of his fond memories was the actor asking him about cricket, despite being a ‘big name,’ since he was a professional cricketer.

A meme doing the rounds has been Sushant’s character in Chhichhore sending a message against suicide, but he himself acting against it. Digvijay too echoed the views, asking why ‘he had to do it.’ He stated that he just can’t understand what made him take the step and that he did not get the fact that he was ‘depressed.’

Other stars on Sushant

Other members of Kai Po Che team, director Abhishek Kapoor and co-stars Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh had also penned emotional notes for Sushant. Abhishek and Rajkummar were also present during his last rites, a day after his death, on Monday.

