Sushant's Last Film Be Screened Across India, Made Tax-free: LJP Workers Appeal To CM, PM

Fans, netizens, celebrities and those associated with the political field have found it hard to come to terms with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Fans have been demanding ‘justice’, calling out favouritism and nepotism in the industry, and even unfollowed numerous stars of film families on social media. Numerous politicians, on the other hand, have demanded a probe into his death.

READ: Fans Wish To See SSR On Silver Screen For One Last Time, Demand 'Dil Bechara' In Theatres

Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara assumes a different significance now and earlier netizens had demanded that the film be released only in theatres, amid reports that it was gearing up for a release Over-The-Top due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, workers of the Lok Janshakti Party have appealed that the film not just be released in theatres, but also be made tax-free, to give the actor a ‘fitting tribute.’ The workers stuck banners featuring Sushant’s photo across Patna, Sushant’s hometown,

“Actor and Bihar’s ‘lal’ is no longer with us. Regarding his last film Dil Bechara, my request to the Chief Minister and Prime Minister, is that the film should be played in Bihar theatres and across India and and that it be tax free, only then a fitting tribute can be given to Sushant,” Krishna Kumar Kallu was quoted as saying.

He added, “Even our party President Chirag Paswan has demanded a CBI investigation into the death. I have stuck posters of Sushant across Patna to make this appeal and give the right tribute.”

READ:Sara Remembers First Hero Sushant; Sanjana, Who Will Debut In His Last Film, Breaks Down

Dil Bechara is the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra, one of those whose statement was recorded by Mumbai Police in the investigation. The movie, which is the debut of Sanjana Sanghi, is the official remake of the book/film The Fault in Our Stars. The movie was gearing up for release in May, but got delayed due to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, leaders in Bihar have been extending their condolences to Sushant’s family. After Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi also visited the family. The family held rituals for Sushant at home after immersing his ashes in Holy Ganga.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi today met #SushantSinghRajput's family at his residence in Patna. pic.twitter.com/5s3Uglm2pk — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2020

READ:Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Iconic Dialogues From His Last Film 'Chhichhore'

READ:Rishi Kapoor's Last Film Will Not Be Abandoned, It Will Be Released In His Honour

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.