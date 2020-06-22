Pappu Yadav Demands CBI Probe In Sushant Singh Rajput's Death; Warns Banners Of Boycott

Bihar Janadhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav has urgently demanded a CBI probe into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by apparent suicide, failing which he has threatened to file a criminal case at Patna High Court within 8 days. His statement comes in light of the demonstration of outrage by people in Sushant's hometown over the possible reasons for his suicide.

While Mumbai Police has been investigating the actor's death for the past one week, Yadav has demanded that higher authorities at the Crime Branch be involved in the case.

Pappu Yadav while addressing a media briefing in Patna said , "If within 8 days, a CBI probe is not ordered to investigate the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, then I will file a criminal case in Patna High court."

"Sushant has been murdered. There were four people in the house at that time. There are other people in the industry who bullied him. I don't know them people but they are behind the killing of Sushant Rajput," he added, naming big names from the Bollywood industry, and adding, "My party will not allow the release of the films of these banners in Bihar and boycott them. I request Bihar CM to intervene and speak to Maharashtra CM for speedy investigation."

'Abetment' case lodged against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar

A complaint was filed in a Bihar court over Sushant Singh Rajput's death on Saturday, accusing actor and rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of 'abetting the suicide.' This comes shortly after Mumbai Police on June 18 interrogated Rhea Chakraborty over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput for over eleven hours at the Bandra Police Station.

The case which has been filed by Kundan Kumar, a resident of Patahi locality in Muzaffarpur, has alleged "financial and mental exploitation” of Sushant Singh Rajput at the hands of Rhea Chakraborty citing acts of 'abetment of suicide' in the petition.

Sushant Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14. Thereafter, Mumbai Police has started an investigation and recorded the statements of family members, staff present in the house as well as Rhea Chakraborty. Distraught family members are currently in Patna with Sushant Singh Rajput's father. The final rituals and prayers will be conducted at his Patna residence on June 25.

