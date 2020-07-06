Sushant Singh Rajput-Jacqueline To Shahid-Kiara: Who Was A Better Onscreen Duo In 2019?

Love stories never go out of trend in the Hindi film industry and the Indian audience, too, can't seem to get enough of a good romantic movie. There are few on-screen couples from the past, such as Raj Kapoor-Nargis, Amitabh-Rekha, and many others whose on-screen chemistry was loved by fans and viewers. While nothing can beat the old classics romances, here’s taking a look at some on-screen jodis from 2019 films that were loved by the masses.

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan - The Zoya Factor

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and the South superstar Dulquer Salmaan shared the screen together for the first time in the film The Zoya Factor. The film was based on Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name and it is about a girl named Zoya, an advertising agent, and her relationship with Team India captain Nikhil Khoda. Though the film did not manage to make a mark at the box office, fans surely loved Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan’s on-screen chemistry.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez - Drive

The official remake of the Hollywood film Drive starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Jaqueline Fernandes. This is their first film together and watching the praises by fans, it won't be wrong to say that both actors made a stunning appearance on the big screen. The film revolved around a notorious who thief joins for a grand heist with a street racer involving an intricate game of deception with authorities who have their own dirty secrets.

Also read | Vicky Kaushal's On-screen Chemistry With Alia Bhatt And Kiara Advani: Which Is Better?

Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor - Kabir Singh

Just by seeing the trailers and songs of the Kabir Singh, fans were all gaga over on this new on-screen couple. And seems like Shahid-Kiara's onscreen chemistry has got fans wanting for more as they cannot get enough of the duo. The film Kabir Singh is a remake of the Tamil film titled Arjun Reddy and it revolved around a short-tempered surgeon who gets addicted to drugs and alcohol when his partner is asked to marry another.

Also read | Shraddha-Tiger Or Shraddha-Aditya: Who Had Better On-screen Chemistry?

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif - Bharat

Every time Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan team up together for a film, it feels like nothing short of a celebration to all their fans. Fans and viewers have been loving their chemistry ever since Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and has always managed to raise the bar higher with their sizzling chemistry on-screen. The duo was last seen in the film Bharat where they were lauded by fans and movie buffs for their on-screen chemistry.

Also read | Karan Singh Grover Or Pearl V: Whom Did Surbhi Jyoti Have The Best On-screen Chemistry?

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan's On-screen Chemistry With Shashi Kapoor And Rajesh Khanna

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.