Sushant Singh Rajput: The Ordinary Indian's 'relatable' Hero Of Choice

Why you’re reading this: The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s widespread popularity and relatability among the Indian masses may be attributed to his varied filmography and choice of diverse roles. On the three-year anniversary of the actor’s passing, we take a deep dive into the on-screen roles that placed Sushant Singh Rajput firmly in the hearts of Indian cine-goers.

3 things you need to know

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020.

The actor had worked on 11 Bollywood movies before his untimely death.

He was studying to become an engineer but eventually dropped out to pursue his passion for acting.

Sushant Singh Rajput lives on as ‘Manav’

The actor’s first on-screen appearance in a major role was in the hugely popular TV show Pavitra Rishta as Manav. The show, which ran from 2009-2014, brought to life the romance of a young couple. The actor played the role of a simple garage worker who falls in love with a hardworking, homely girl.

(Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav in Pavitra Rishta. | Image: Twitter)

Sushant’s role shot him to overnight fame and made him a lovable, relatable, household name and face. The foundation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s fan base perhaps lies in the fact that his portrayal of Manav embodied the aspirations of the average, middle-class Indian - those of us who do not belong to the privileged 1% of the population and can only dream of owning big cars, lavish bungalows and branded clothes. For the Indian masses, Manav brought to life a most familiar feeling - having dreams that are unattainable and way beyond our means, but we still wish for them anyway.

A skilful actor who embodied tough roles with effortless ease

Sushant Singh Rajput was known for his diverse body of work in the limited time he had in the film industry. Be it playing father to a suicidal son in Chhichhore, or a commitment-fearing, gamophobe in Shuddh Desi Romance, the actor glided into his characters with effortless ease, convincing the audience that he is the part, and not an actor playing the part.

Some believe that Singh was seen at his best in the 2016 film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. He played the role of ex-Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of the most loved personalities in the country. The role proved to be a defining moment in Sushant’s film career, as people started associating his on-screen persona with the ace cricketer. Reportedly, Captain Cool himself appreciated Singh for getting into the skin of the character. Seeing Sushant practice Dhoni's trademark ‘helicopter short’, made the ex-skipper himself remark that the actor could play the Ranji Trophy!

(Sushant essayed the role of MS Dhoni for which he underwent classic cricket training. | Image: Sushant Singh Rajput/Instagram)

Sushant Singh Rajput also immortalised the character of detective Byomkesh Bakshi on the silver screen. The actor’s portrayal of the ‘Indian Sherlock Holmes’ will forever keep him alive in the hearts and minds of millions of Indian cine-goers. Such was the realism of Sushant’s portrayal of the ever-probing Byomkesh, that the late actor’s name became synonymous with the fabled detective’s.

In Dil Bechara, the late actor’s final film, he portrayed an ordinary, lovable, boy-next-door character, once again deeply resonating with the masses. In the film, he plays the role of a boy in remission who tries his best to stay positive and helps the girl he loves, realise her dreams. It was this ability to portray ordinary, relatable, real-life people with utmost authenticity that made the late actor so immensely popular.

Sushant Singh Rajput as a real-life ‘hero’ in tragedy-oriented films

Sushant Singh Rajput's filmography also includes movies that address significant tragedies ingrained in people's memories. Take for instance the 2013 Uttarakhand flash floods in Kedarnath, or the communal violence in Gujarat as depicted in Kai Po Che. The relatable heroes played by Singh took the audience on an emotional ride, as they reminisced past misfortunes holding hands with his on-screen characters. Such roles not only entertained the audience but also seemed to empathise with the realities and struggles faced by ordinary individuals.

(Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan played the lead role in the tragedy based movie Kedarnath. | Image: Twitter)

Lastly, Sushant's non-film background added to his appeal as a relatable celebrity. Born in Patna, Bihar, the actor moved to Delhi following his mother’s death and enrolled himself in dance glasses which later aided his career in films. In a situation that’s perhaps rather familiar to many young students in India, Sushant took up engineering due to family pressure and insistence. In his fourth year, he dropped out of engineering college to pursue a career in acting.

Thus for some, the late actor mirrored their own reality. For others, he brought to life the aspirations of the ordinary Indian who wished to make it big in life. This deep resonance with the sentiments and emotions of the common Indian person is what made Sushant Singh Rajput so endearing to the masses, instilling him in a special place in our hearts forever.