'Sushant Singh Rajput Victim Of Gangism, Evidence Point To Foul Play': Shekhar Suman

Also born and brought up in Patna like Sushant Singh Rajput, Shekhar Suman has been among those to demand ‘justice’ for the late actor. After launching a forum for the movement, the veteran also visited Sushant’s family in Patna and met politician Tejashwi Yadav, before his attempts failed at meeting Chief Ministers of Bihar and Maharashtra to press for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into Sushant's death. Amid the debate on nepotism, Shekhar has now claimed that Sushant was indeed a 'victim of gangism', and that the evidence in the case point towards 'murder.'

In an exclusive with Republic TV, Shekhar Suman said, “For the sake of those who love Sushant, I hope the investigation is going in the right direction. It wouldn’t have taken this long, if it would’ve been a suicide case it’d have ended long ago. If it is not, there is something more than meets the eye."

"Not sure about the tampering of evidence, but giving it time will allow people involved to eliminate these evidences. So the sooner it is handed over to the CBI, the better it will be. But that will be clear only after the investigation is over," the actor added.

He also said, "It’s been over 40 days and people are running out of patience. It beats me that none from the film industry has come forward to ask for a CBI inquiry, had the so-called big stars joined the movement, this would have been handed over to the CBI long back."

When asked if the case was a murder, Shekhar replied, "He is a victim of gangism, if not nepotism. It definitely points towards murder, towards foul play." "I don’t think Sushant was a person (who'd commit suicide). He had name, fame, he had success, fantastic life, best of cars, and was moving up the echelons of success. He had three films that had entered Rs 100 crore at the box office."

"Why would anybody in the right mind, when everything is so hunky-dory would take his life. All evidence point that there is foul play. Like tampering of CCTV footage, the duplicate key missing, the marks on his bed, the height of his bed, and the absence of a suicide note, very clearly point to murder," he continued.

The Bhoomi star also stated that the statements made on shows like Koffee with Karan, of Alia Bhatt picking ‘kill’ from ‘hook, kill or marry’ options for Sushant pointed to his humiliation. Shekhar also stated that he himself has been removed from films at the behest of big names.

Watch the full interview above

