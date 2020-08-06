WATCH: Sushant Singh Rajput's Old Video From When He Visited A Special School In Ranchi

The demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has saddened many and investigation on his alleged suicide is going on. Since his death, several throwback videos of the late actor are doing the rounds on the internet. A recent video that surfaced is from the time when he visited a blind school in Ranchi and was seen encouraging the kids.

When Sushant Singh Rajput visited a blind school

In an old video shared by a content creator, Viral Bhayani, Sushant Singh Rajput is seen visiting a blind school which is located in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state. The video shows, the late actor as he enters the school with a smile. The children are singing a song for him, while he is sitting and clapping for them with a wide smile on his face. As their performance ends, Sushant gets up goes toward the kids. He kisses one and hugs the other kid who was singing the song. Watch the unmissable video below.

As soon as the video was shared, fans poured out their love for late Sushant Singh Rajput and his humble gesture. Many left folded hands and red heart emoticons in the comment section. Some called him a “pure soul” while others wrote that he was a “true gem” to everyone. See a few reactions.

Sushant Singh Rajput foundation

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family started Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation in the loving memory of their “Gulshan” after his untimely demise. In an official statement released by them, they mentioned that “to honour his memory and legacy, the family has decided to set up Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) to support young talents in areas close to his heart – cinema, science and sports”. The statement also revealed that Sushant’s childhood home in Patna's Rajiv Nagar will be turned into a memorial. The family will put up “his personal memorabilia and belongings there, which include thousands of books, his telescope, flight-simulator etc, for his fans and admirers”.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly found hanging at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. According to Mumbai Police, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide. News surrounding the death of Sushant has caught heat as there are many questions raised on his alleged suicide. Many celebrities have been interrogated by Bandra Police on the matter. The high-profile case has recently been transferred to the CBI, on the request of Bihari Police, for further investigation. Rhea Chakraborty, who was Sushant’s girlfriend, has been summoned by the authorities.

