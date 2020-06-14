'Sushant Singh Rajput Was A Humble Man': MS Dhoni's Film Producer Arun Pandey

Responding to the shocking demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story Producer Arun Pandey expressed his shock over the 34-year-old's death remembering him as an extremely hardworking guy. Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling in his home in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday. The Mumbai police has confirmed his demise to Republic TV.

"It is really shocking because of the kind of hardworking guy he was. He was amazing. He worked unbelievably on our shoot. At least 9 months of training. I can't even realise what has happened. I met him two months back, he was telling me of his new project. I saw no signs of depression in him," said Arun Pandey.



Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life.

He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

Read: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Dead; Found Hanging At His Home In Mumbai's Bandra

Read: 'Life Is Fragile': Sehwag Mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise; Urges Everyone To Be Kind

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.