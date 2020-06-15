Sushant Singh Rajput Was Inclined Towards Spiritualism After 'Kedarnath', Says Cousin

The death of Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has shocked the nation especially his family and close ones in Bihar. He was looked upon as an icon who was a role model for many youngsters from a small town, who cherished dream of succeeding at the big stage. Sushant's father KK Singh flew in for Mumbai along with the late actor's cousin and BJP MLA Neeraj Singh, to perform the last rites.

Sushant's father is speechless and distraught but Neeraj Singh is yet to fathom the fact that be has committed suicide. While speaking to Republic TV Neeraj Singh said that Sushant was inclined towards spiritualism after his acting in the 2018 movie Kedarnath and he would often talk about going into space.

"My brother was such a courageous boy, I am yet to believe he has committed suicide. Initially, we decided to perform last rites in Patna but now I am going to Mumbai along with my uncle (Sushant's father) to Mumbai. Sisters have already arrived in Mumbai," Neeraj Singh said.

"He has gone too soon. Last year he came to our ancestral village and played cricket with the villagers. He was such a simple boy. He used to talk about sending 100 students from Bihar to NASA. His inclination towards spiritualism had grown after working in Kedarnath movie. He used to tell us that the entire family should go to Kedarnath. He was always in touch with his father, and used to tell him not to step out of the house because of Coronavirus. From childhood, he was such an energetic boy, who would motivate others. I fail to realise why he did this? His staff was there at his residence when the news came," Singh added.

Sushant Singh Rajput's three sisters and brother-in-law who is OSD to Haryana Chief Minister have reached Mumbai. Sushant's autopsy report reveals that he died because of asphyxia (strangulation). Meanwhile, the Mumbai police have started investigation from all angle.

Having studied in prestigious Delhi college of Sushant's love of AstroPhysics, Space research, Telescopes, Bhagwad Gita was well known among his friends and peers.

