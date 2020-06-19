Sushant Singh Rajput Was 'not Depressed, Was A Rather Self-motivated Guy': Kamal Jain

Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the few actors who made a successful transition from television to big banner Bollywood films. The entire nation was left shaken after Sushant's untimely death by suicide on June 14. The Chhichhore actor was reportedly going through depression for the past six months and his tragic death has sparked several controversies and debates on social media.

In a recent interview with an online portal, producer Kamal Jain, who admittedly knew Sushant for 9 years expressed his shock and said that Sushant was not depressed, he was rather a self-motivated and extremely positive guy.

Producer Kamal Jain says Sushant Singh Rajput was not depressed

In a recent interview with an online portal, producer Kamal Jain, who first collaborated with Sushant Singh Rajput for MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, along with expressing his grief, revealed that the Kai Po Che star had four films in his kitty which were to go on floors soon after the lockdown. Jain also said that he spoke to Sushant last week and they were supposed to meet after the lockdown got a little more relaxed. The producer also revealed that the actor was supposed to star in one of his big projects too and they had spoken about it over a call.

Furthermore, Jain also said that when they spoke about their film, the Drive actor sounded very positive about it. He continued saying however, Sushant was a little disturbed due to the lockdown because he was a workaholic and used to like working 24/7. Elaborating more about the same, the Manikarnika producer expressed saying Sushant was not depressed but was rather a self-motivated and extremely positive guy. He also said that he does not know where all of these reports are coming from and also does not know why he committed suicide, but ended his statement saying he knew him for 9 years and also knew that he was very positive.

The producer concluded saying that there were times when the actor used to feel like an outsider but, according to him, he was quite focused and was never affected by it. Lastly, he also appealed all his fans to remember him as a star who made it big in the film industry without any godfather and achieved his dreams with sheer hard work and dedication.

(Image credit: Sushant Singh Rajput and Kamal Jain Instagram)

