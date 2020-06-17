Sushant Singh Rajput Was 'one Of A Kind', Says Abhishek Chaubey

Abhishek Chaubey recently gave an in-depth interview to a media outlet regarding Sushant Singh Rajput, his relationship with the actor and more. Abhishek Chaubey had directed Sushant in the 2019 film Sonchiriya, which is also written by the former. The director and late actor were reportedly quite close and Abhishek went into the details of their first meeting and how Sushant was as a person.

Abhishek Chaubey gave an extensive interview where he went into detail regarding his relationship with Sushant and his persona. The director mentioned how he had called Sushant to talk to him about the movie Sonchiriya. It was in the year 2017 during Holi and Sushant had agreed immediately. They met after a while and had a long conversation about many things. Sushant showed keen interest in the film and had asked to read the script the same day. The director also shared how he was one of a kind Bollywood star.

Sushant had a very desi face, says Abhishek

Talking more about the actor and his personality, Abhishek said that Sushant had a very unique face which wasn't common in Bollywood. When they were thinking about casting, Sushant's name was on top of the list as he was different and didn't look like every other actor in the industry. They also found Sushant to be 'desi', which was a plus point, revealed the director.

During the making of the film, Sushant never talked about things like business, marketing or his career, explained Abhishek; he was always talking about interesting subjects like science, space and cosmology. When they would celebrate, Sushant would sing old Hindi songs, recalled the director.

The director talked in detail about how Sushant was a science geek and owned a telescope. The director remembered how Sushant would carry the telescope that weighed 200kgs everywhere so he could see the stars. Talking about his career, the director said that Sushant had a very bright career ahead of him. Chhichhore had done well and so had Sonchiriya. In conclusion, Abhishek added that though the audience wasn't responding all that well to his films, he was still in a good flow.

Promo Pic Courtesy: Sushant Singh Rajput's Facebook and a snip from RSVP Movies YouTube

