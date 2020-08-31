Clincher: Sushant Was Pursuing E-commerce Deal 4 Days Before Death; Dipesh's Text Accessed

In a super-exclusive newsbreak, Republic Media Network has exclusively accessed two WhatsApp chats from June 9 and June 14 that show that Sushant Singh Rajput was pursuing an e-commerce deal just 4 days before death. Chats reveal that an e-commerce giant had got in touch with Sushant's close friend because they were scouting for a brand endorsement deal and Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the people they wanted talks with.

Sushant inquired about e-commerce contract

This close friend of Sushant, on June 9, messaged him saying that the-commerce giant wanted to get in touch for a particular deal to which Sushant replied that Dipesh Sawant will take this deal forward- A clear indication that 4 days before his death, Sushant was keen on furthering his career and working on future deals. On June 14, a message was sent by Dipesh Sawant at 10:51 am to Sushant's close friend which said, "Hi Sir, SSR asked me to get in touch with you, regarding the (names E-commerce giant)".

This also reveals that Dipesh was texting on Sushant's deal even after the alleged ‘panic broke out’ that the actor wasn’t opening the door and has raised more questions on the events of June 14. These chats demolish the 'suicide theory' floated since day one.

Over the past few weeks, a number of people who were in their own way knowledgeable about different aspects related to Sushant Singh Rajput have soundly rubbished the idea that he would commit suicide. The reasons range from his overall outlook to life and forward-thinking approach to his 150-point list of aspirations to the projects he was working on at an individual level as well as the ventures he was a part in fields extraneous of the Bollywood industry.

His former employees, contacts in places as far as Hollywood, and close friends have raised questions. Even among them, however, the most recent revelation is significant considering it involves people who are being questioned by CBI and came just before Sushant died.

Rhea grilled for over 9 hours; summoned again

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty has reached CBI's DRDO guest house for day 4 of her interrogation, with her brother Showik. The accused was questioned by the officials three days in a row from Friday at the same location in Mumbai. A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigating Sushant's death case has reached the late actor's house at the time of publishing.

