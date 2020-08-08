'Sushant Singh Rajput Was Killed': Late Actor's Former Assistant Makes Shocking Claim

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former assistant Ankit Acharya claimed that the actor could not commit suicide and that he was strangulated by his dog’s belt. He also stated that the Chhichhore star never used to lock his room, amid claims by his flatmate Siddharth Pitani that they had opened the door with the help of a locksmith. Ankit also stated that Rhea Chakraborty, one of the accused in the case of abetment to Sushant’s 'suicide', among other charges, could be behind his own sacking, as he claimed that Sushant could never sack the previous employees.

READ: Sushant's Ex-house Help Levels Sensational 'replaced All Staff' Charge On Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant’s former aide claims it was a ‘murder’

In an exclusive interview with Republic, Ankit spoke about Sushant's death, “His death is not suicide, it’s a murder. I have lived with him for years, and know him well. I have kept his photo (mortal remains) in my mobile, and did the investigation in my own way. He had his dear dog Fudge, a black labrador, I used to play with him, used to take him for rounds outside, and even used to wash his belt. Though it used to be the job of the servants, I used to do it because Fudge used to love us so much and I’d also give him food." “I saw the mark on Sushant’s neck and it can’t be due to cloth. They are talking about a green cloth hanging, but that seems different, and there is also a mark of the belt's buckle on his neck. He has been murdered with that." “If they’re calling it suicide, then the person’s eyes and tongue come out. And if he had hung, the mark on his neck would’ve been in a ‘U’ shape, but this is in ‘O’ shape, so that means someone grabbed him from behind. It is obvious and anyone would know that.”

READ: Disha Salian's Death: Post-mortem Report Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Ex-manager Accessed

Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pitani on Republic TV had claimed that they had opened the door with a locksmith after their calls had gone unanswered. Ankit stated that it was impossible because Sushant never locked his door. Ankit stated he used to sleep beside Sushant, and wake him at 4 am so that SSR could watch the stars.

Ankit stated that Sushant was like a ‘guru’ for him, and Sushant was extremely fond of him. The actor gifted him a MacBook on his birthday, cut a cake at midnight. They would talk about cricket, play sports together, cut apples for him, and travel in his car. He also stated that Sushant would share acting tips with him, even promising to give him a chance in a film. He also stated that Sushant’s sister Priyanka used to visit the actor often along with her husband.

Reports of Rhea replacing all the staff at Sushant’s house has been doing the rounds. Ankit said, “Not sure why we were removed suddenly, this could also be Rhea’s decision. But we felt that Sushant bhaiyaa can’t remove us. He was very happy with us. I called to ask Ashok, and he too had been sacked, and he was someone whose food bhaiyaa used to love so much that he wouldn’t even order food from outside ever."

"I even asked Deepesh (new staff) when I had gone to take my salary, why we were removed, and he said that all the previous employees have been replaced with new ones. I was shocked.”

Amid the inconsistencies from Sandip Ssingh’s statements, Ankit revealed that the producer had come to his home a few times.

Watch the full interview above

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Bandra on June 14. While the Mumbai Police is still investigating the case, the CBI too has registered against Rhea and the others, after Bihar government's request for the transfer of the probe was accepted by the Centre. The Bihar government in its affidavit to the Supreme Court claimed that the Bihar Police, which arrived in Mumbai to probe the FIR registered, were not given co-operation by the Mumbai Police.

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Sings 'Pardesiya' With A Twist In A BTS Video From 'Dil Bechara'; See

READ: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Visits Sushant's Family In Faridabad, Father Gets Emotional

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.