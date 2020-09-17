Sushant Singh Rajput's 2018 Diary Notes Accessed; Actor Mentioned NITI Aayog, NASA

Republic Media Network on Thursday accessed Sushant Singh Rajput's 2018 diary notes that debunks the 'depression and suicide' narrative. According to the notes, Sushant wrote many quotes, one of which read, "Jab mai tha tab hari nahi, ab hari hai toh main nahi (When I was there, there was no god, now there is god but I am not)," a quote by poet Kabir.

In his notes, Sushant drew a link with Quantum physics and Sant Kabir's couplet. It also shows a flowchart of experience and analysis where he mentioned his NASA dream. He also wrote about 'happiness and bliss'. In another note, Sushant mentioned NITI Aayog Policies + Innsaei, NASA+ Sushant 4 Education, Metaphors and Literals etc.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is currently being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and other central agencies like the Directorate of Enforcement and the Narcotics Control Bureau. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

CBI team to meet AIIMS body to assess forensic report

Sources have informed Republic Media Network that a CBI team will meet the AIIMS forensics body on Thursday to discuss and assess the top medical institute's report on the autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput. Not ruling out the murder angle, the AIIMS panel earlier had said that it would require two weeks to table the report. Last week, AIIMS forensic HoD Dr Sudhir Gupta, who is leading the forensic team constituted, said that the possibility of murder needed to be examined.

The AIIMS report is expected at a time when even more sensational disclosures have come to light regarding not just the Sushant death case but also regarding the death of his manager Disha Salian of an alleged suicide just a week prior.

In Disha's case as well, an allegation has been made regarding the autopsy, with BJP MLA Nitesh Rane citing that her fiance had planned a funeral on June 9, but then the autopsy claims to have been conducted on June 11. Disha Salian allegedly fell from the 14th floor of a Malad highrise on June 8. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. Nitesh Rane has insisted that Disha's fiance Rohan Rai must be summoned by the CBI and that he knows exactly what happened on June 8.

