Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: Late Actor's Autopsy Report By Mumbai Hospital Accessed

Amid the clamour for a CBI probe into 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Republic TV, on Saturday, has accessed the deceased actor's autopsy report done by Mumbai's Cooper Hospital. The autopsy report which has been signed by five doctors, states 'asphyxia due to hanging' as the reason for the actor's death. It also stated that viscera has been preserved for chemical analysis.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bihar police registered an FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty - who was Rajput's girlfriend - and five others in Patna for 'abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy', after Rajput's father filed a complaint with the Bihar police. Maintaining her innocence, Chakraborty has moved the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of the case from Bihar to Mumbai, after a 4-member Bihar police team reached Mumbai to probe into the case. While several Bihar ministers have claimed that Mumbai police is not co-operating with Bihar police, Bihar's ADGP has rubbished such reports.

The actor's untimely suicide has been greatly politicised with several leaders like - BJP's Subramaniam Swamy, LJP's Chirag Paswan, JAP's Pappu Yadav have alleging inconsistencies in Rajput's death. Moreover, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son met his own party's leader - Home Minister Anil Deshmukh demanding that the case be transferred to CBI from the Mumbai police - which is currently probing into it. BJP too has demanded a CBI probe citing that the three-party Maharashtra govt has lost the people's trust and must hence set aside its ego and transfer the case. Sena has hit out alleging BJP's lack of trust in Mumbai police's capability.

After over a month's investigation, Mumbai police on Monday, ruled out any foul play in Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise after they received the viscera report. The post-mortem report too had stated that Sushant passed away due to suffocation, asphyxia, with the Home Minister assuring a thorough probe into the suicide. On the other hand, Rajput's family has reportedly denied that the actor was suffering from depression and is reportedly unhappy with the investigation by Mumbai Police in the case. Apart from her, several celebrities like Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Apoorva Mehta, Rajeev Masand etc - are some of 40 people questioned by the Mumbai police in the case till date. The 34-year old actor was found hanging from his Bandra residence on June 14 and left no suicide note.

