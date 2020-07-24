Sushant Singh Rajput Lipsyncs Song In 'Dil Bechara' BTS Video, Asks "achcha Karta Hoon Na"

Renil Abraham posted a behind-the-scenes video from Dil Bechara that features late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In the video, the late actor can be seen reacting to a Bollywood song and is quite happy. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Renil Abraham shares Dil Bechara BTS featuring SSR

On July 23, 2020, content creator and talk show host, Renil Abraham took to his official social media handle and posted a video that featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi. It was a behind-the-scenes moment from the 2020 romantic drama flick, Dil Bechara. It is posted to celebrate the film, Dil Bechara.

In the video that Abraham posted in his IG story section, fans can see that SSR is enacting to a popular Bollywood song from Om Shanti Om and is even posing for the camera as the crew is getting ready for the shoot. SSR is seen sitting on a bike, and behind him is his co-star Sanghi. In the video, he lipsyncs the song and asks, "accha karta hoon naa". Here is the video:

It is captioned as, “sending love, light and lots of positivity. @sanjanasanghi96 and @cstingchhabra”. He also wrote, “Dil Bechara is on tonight at 7.30 on Disney Plus Hotstar, let us celebrate this one” (sic).

Dil Bechara released on July 24, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar. It will feature SSR and Sanghi in the lead role and will also feature actors like Saif Ali Khan, Sahil Vaid, and Javed Jaffrey in crucial roles. The film is produced by Fox Star Studio and is directed by Mukesh Chhabra. This 2020 flick is based on John Green’s novel, The Fault In Our Stars.

The music for the film is composed by A R Rahman. Fans of the late actor are highly excited to catch the film on the streaming platform. The songs of the film have already received high praise on the internet. Here is a trailer of the romantic drama, Dil Bechara:

