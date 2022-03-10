Sushant Singh Rajput's Birth Anniversary In 2023 To Be Celebrated As 'Sushant Moon'

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s tryst with astronomy has never been hidden from his fans. The actor who was an avid learner of space and celestial objects had often shared his love for them through his social media post. Now, fans of the actor have a reason to rejoice as the actor’s birth anniversary in 2023 will now be celebrated as ‘Sushant Moon.’

In view of his love and interest for space, the American Lunar Society has decided to celebrate his birthday as ‘Sushant Moon’. The American Lunar Society has announced on its official website that his birthday, January 21, 2023, will be celebrated for the first time as ‘Sushant Moon’ Day.

Reportedly, the decision comes after over 5.2 million tweets were sent by Sushant’s fans with tags including #SushantDay. “Sushant’s Moon will coincide with the first New Moon of 2023, unique because it is also the date upon which Luna is at its closest distance to Earth during the entire year. On their website, while making the announcement, the Lunar society said, “We hope that ‘Sushant Moon’ will become a historic and annual event. Although it is not necessary that every year Sushant’s birthday should be on the new moon. According to Twitter’s estimate, around 5.3 million tweets were made for him by his fans, including #SushantDay. Sushant Singh Rajput was the only star who took land on the moon. He also bought land in the Sea of ​​Muscovy of Mare Moscoviense on the moon.”

According to various media reports, the Kedarnath actor had also signed a film ‘Chanda Mama Door Ke’, in which he was going to be seen in the role of an astronaut. Sushant Singh Rajput also went to NASA to prepare for this film. However, after his death, the film has not started yet. The announcement about the same was also shared by one of the paparazzi accounts. Soon after the post went viral, fans could not control their excitement and hailed the good surprise.

One of the users wrote, “ Wow best news,” while another wrote, “ Best news ever till date, he deserves the best.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “ That’s amazing, miss you Sushant.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “ This is what he deserves, always the best.”

