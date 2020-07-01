Sushant Singh Rajput's Brother-in-law Appointed As Faridabad Police Commissioner: Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law, O P Singh, has been appointed as Faridabad police commissioner. He was a senior IPS officer and recently got appointed as the police commissioner. He is reportedly related to Sushant as he is married to the late actor's sister. Sushant Singh Rajput was reportedly very close to his family, especially his sisters. In several interviews, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput used to talk about how close he is to all his family members.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Brother-In-Law appointed Faridabad Police Commissioner

Earlier today, Times Of India reported that Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law has been appointed as the Police Commissioner of Faridabad. The media portal reported that O P Singh was a Special Officer in Community Policing and Outreach at the Chief Minister’s Office. Moreover, he will be succeeding KK Rao.

A few weeks before Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, he had posted a picture of his sister and brother in law. In the post, the late actor wished them on their marriage anniversary. Check out the post below.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. The actor’s untimely death left his fans devastated and sent shockwaves to the film fraternity. The actor’s death stirred talks about mental health and the importance of seeking help in time. Moreover, it also raised questions about the prevalent nepotism in the Bollywood industry.

Sushant Singh's acting career

The actor was 34 years of age and was from Patna, Bihar. The actor has been featured in many movies in the Bollywood industry. Sushant Singh Rajput began his acting career from a television drama series, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. After that, he was seen in a couple of reality shows, and later he was the male lead in Balaji telefilms’ Pavitra Rishta.

Post Pavitra Rishta, he went to make his Bollywood debut with the film, Kai Po Che! The film was a success and he won the award for the Best Male Debut that year for the film. In this movie, he had shared the screen with Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh. Sushant Singh Rajput is remembered for numerous films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story among several others. He was last seen in theatres in Chhichore, a multicast film, in which Sushant was the male lead.

Sushant Singh Rajput was also seen in Drive, which was released directly on Netflix. Sushant shared the screen with Jacqueline Fernandez in this movie. The movie released in the year 2019 and received mixed reviews. According to a media portal, the actor had an upcoming film release, Dil Bechara. The movie is based on John Green’s novel, The Fault In Our Stars. Sushant Singh Rajput was cast opposite Sanjana Sanghi in this film.

Image Credits: Sushant Singh Rajput Instagram

