Sushant Singh Rajput's Brother-in-law Lists Why Family Is Being Targeted In Intense Note

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput completed four months on Wednesday, and the day was marked with notable events. Fans got emotional about the date ‘14th’ again, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking help, while the late actor’s friends held demonstrations in various parts of the country. SSR’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti also penned a strong note highlighting the ‘victim blaming’ that the family was going through amid the investigation into the death case.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law Vishal’s strong note

Calling the day of SSR’s death a ‘harrowing day’, Vishal Kirti took to Twitter to slam ‘them’ for ‘maligning the plaintiff’, referring to the family, who had lodged a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty and others on various charges. He urged his followers to be ‘watchful of such plans’ as it was to spread 'seeds of doubt.' Vishal stated that such actions were being done for ‘victim blaming’ and to shift the focus away from the ‘quest 4 truth’.

He added that it was being done to ‘deny’ them the ‘empathy they need’ and make people believe that ‘they don’t deserve justice.’ He also highlighted the ‘emotional turmoil’ that the family was going through, while managing their day-to-day activities, and also co-operating with the investigating authorities and court as they grieved the loss of thier loved one. Vishal added that the case and everyone else will finally move on, but the family won’t since it was not a 'desirable situation' for them.

He concluded by stating that ‘revictimising’ the victim ‘hurt’ the ‘judicial machinery’ and made the quest for truth difficult.

If a crime‘s committed against someone & they file a case & we start maligning the plaintiff,we are trying to deny them justice.Always be watchful of such plans.Such plans work by spreading seeds of doubt so that the focus moves away from the quest4 truth & towards victim blaming pic.twitter.com/Nd0qbKv962 — vishal kirti (@vikirti) October 14, 2020

Other moments of the day

The day was marked was also marked Sushant’s sister and Vishal Kirti’s wife, Shweta Singh Kirti, ‘deleting’ her social media profiles, sending fans into panic mode. She, however, returned and added that login attempts were being made from her profiles.

Sorry, there were multiple log in attempts being made on my social media accounts so had to deactivate them. — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 14, 2020

Another highlight of the day was SSR’s aide Ganesh Hiwarkar and others leading a ‘Padyatra’ at the family’s hometown in Patna.

Protest marches were held at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, with people lighting candles, wearing SSR-based T-shirts, seeking ‘justice’ and answers from Central Bureau of Investigation, which close to two months after taking over the probe, is yet to give an update of the proceedings of the case.

Chal pade hain thamenge nahi har har Mahadev 🔱🔱🔱 https://t.co/wliYldJk8p — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) October 14, 2020

