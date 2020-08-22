Today's News: Sushant Singh's Case Investigated By CBI, Kangana On Twitter & More

Sushant Singh Rajput's case is now being investigated by the CBI. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut recently joined Twitter and made a personal account for herself. Finally, Sonakshi Sinha's latest social media campaign led to man's arrest. Here are some of today's top entertainment stories.

Sushant Death Probe: CBI Reaches Late Actor's Bandra Residence With Pithani & Staff Member

Also Read | Today’s News: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case Updates, Abhay Deol’s Sassy Apology & More

The CBI arrived at Sushant Singh Rajput's CBI home today at 2:30 PM. The CBI also called in two key witnesses of the crime scene, Sushant's cook, and his good friend Siddharth Pithani. The actor was found dead at his house on June 14, 2020. Moreover, the CBI also quizzed the Mumbai Police and asked them why they did not get a second autopsy report for the late actor.

Sonakshi's Twitter Campaign Against Cyber Bullying Leads To A Man's Arrest

Also Read | Today’s News: Sushant’s Family Lawyer On Legal Representatives, Big B To Resume KBC Shoot

Sonakshi Sinha recently started the 'Ab Bass' campaign alongside Mission Josh. This campaign aims to combat cyber-bullying on social media. A 27-year-old man from Aurangabad named Shashikant Jadhav was recently arrested by the police for harassing the actor online. The police are also investigating other people who were accused of abusing Sonakshi Sinha on social media.

Sonu Sood Gets Heartwarming Tribute From Artist For 'quite & Quick Action' Amid Lockdown

Sonu Sood is undoubtedly one of the most beloved actors right now thanks to all the social work he is doing during the pandemic. One artistic fan named Gaurav Bhatkar showed his appreciation for Sonu Sood by painting an amazing portrait of the actor. The painting also showcased buses full of people, paying tribute to Sonu Sood's campaign that helped migrants return to their hometowns during the lockdown.

Kangana Ranaut Reveals 'agenda' Of Joining Twitter Amid B'wood Speculation, Wins Praises

Also Read | Sushant Probe CBI Team Sets Off In Three Innovas; Likely To Re-create June 14 Scene

बॉलीवुड वालों का कहना है, कंगना अपने अजेंडा के चलते ट्विटर पे आयी है। आज मैं यह साफ़ कह देना चाहती हूँ की हाँ मेरा अजेंडा है..

1) राष्ट्रवाद

2)राष्ट्रवाद

3)राष्ट्रवाद — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 21, 2020

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recently created her own personal Twitter account. For those unaware, the actor never had a social media account before this and would let her 'team' handle all her online activities. In a recent post, Kangana Ranaut revealed her agenda for starting a new Twitter account. The actor stated that her only objective for making a Twitter page was the spread 'nationalism'. Her fans immediately started praising her with #BollywoodQueenOnTwitter.

Riteish Deshmukh's Sons Rejoice As They Bring Home An Eco-friendly Paper Ganesha; Watch

Riteish Deshmukh recently shared a video on social media in which he showed his fans how he was celebrating this year's Ganesh Chaturthi. In the video, Riteish Deshmukh's children can be seen creating their own eco-friendly paper Lord Ganesh. The actor also wished all his fans a happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Also Read | Riteish Deshmukh's Sons Rejoice As They Bring Home An Eco-friendly Paper Ganesha; Watch

[Promo from @team_kanganaranaut and Sushant Singh Rajput Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.