Sushant's Cook Adds To Inconsistencies Of June 14 Events, Says Spoke To Him Last At 10 Am

More details continue to emerge in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. In the latest, the actor’s cook Neeraj Singh opened up on what exactly happened on June 14, the day on which the incident occurred. Neeraj claimed that he, Deepesh and Siddharth Pithani had opened Sushant’s room with a locksmith’s help and found him dead, and that Siddharth had brought him down after cutting the cloth on which he was allegedly hanging. His statement once again brought out the inconsistencies of the case, with the ambulance owner and driver claiming different versions.

Sushant’s cook reveals details in sting operation

Neeraj Singh in the sting operation claimed that Sushant had not eaten dinner the previous night and interacted with him on June 14, and asked if everything was alright. He claimed that when he asked Sushant what he wanted for breakfast, he asked for juice and bananas, and went inside the room and locked it. He said he last spoke to him at 10 am. Later, when Sushant did not answer the knocks on the door, they felt he was sleeping.

He then stated that even Deepesh and Siddharth Pithani knocked at the door, after which Siddarth also tried to call him on his phone, but that was also unanswered. When asked if there was an automatic lock, he replied, "He locked himself from inside right. They pull it and do something and it also opens normally. So, he locked himself from inside. You can only open the door from inside, from outside you will only be able to open it if you use a key." Neeraj then said, "We called the sister. She asked us to somehow open the door and that she will be reaching shortly. We looked for the key. The rooms that are on the top floor, we've never needed keys to the doors of those rooms. No door had keys there. There was just one key and it was for the main gate."

"We looked for the key for at least 15 minutes, hoping to find it somehow. We didn't find the key, we found many other keys but couldn't find the key to that door," he added.

Neeraj claimed then they decided to call the locksmith. "What Siddharth Pithani did was, he called the locksmith, and told him this the lock that has to be opened, meaning, a key has to be made of this lock. The locksmith said that making the key will take 1 hour, and breaking the lock will take 5 mins. He said, "You have called me urgently here, if you want me to urgently break the key, I will break it else, if you want me to make the key, I will make it."

"So he (siddharth) said we will see what to do later, for the time being, 'break the lock', we will make the key later, it's been past half an hour. so he (locksmith) broke the lock. After that he opened the door, a little bit, then we told him to stop, gave the locksmith Rs 2000 and asked him to go," he continued.

When asked how Siddharth managed to arrange for the locksmith, he replied, "I don't know, he was called from somewhere nearby. He was a local. Siddharth Pithani had called him."

When asked if he knew him from before, Neeraj replied, "He called him through phone. He had taken his number from someone. the locksmith had told him (Siddharth) the he will come in 5-10 mins. He said that he will take Rs 2000, for whatever work you ask me to do.' Siddharth said okay. He came and broke the lock in 5 mins. I and Siddharth were present when the locksmith broke the lock."

He then said Sushant's Mumbai-based sister finally arrived. "When his (Sushant's) sister came, only then we went inside the room." Neeraj claimed that it was Sidharth who cut the cloth on which Sushant was hanging and he had handed him the knife to cut it.

"Before she came, we didn't go inside after pulling him down, as we couldn't gather the courage. After she came, she said, 'Why is he lying down like this, turn him around'. So we both turned him around. Four of us were inside the room. We pressed his stomach, Siddharth Pithani pressed, then we untied the cloth that was wrapped arond his neck. His body was cold, the AC was also on. Then the police came and started the investigation."

Neeraj's statement echoed the views of Siddharth, who had claimed that the latter had brought the body down However, the ambulance driver Akshay Bandgar had claimed he had brought the body down, while the ambulance owner Laxman Bandgar stated that the Mumbai Police had brought the body down.

