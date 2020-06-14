Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Actor's Rare Picture From His School Days

The sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has shaken the entire nation on June 14 along with the Bollywood industry. People are not only recalling how his smile was “brightening” but are condoling his death which “came too soon”. Sushant was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14 and the police have registered the case under Accidental Death Report (ADR). While people across the nation are posting images of Sushant and remembering his life of 34 years, here is a rare picture of the actor from his school days.

According to reports, Sushant Singh Rajput had attended St Karen’s High School in Patna and Kulachi Hansraj Model School in New Delhi. Hailing from Bihar, the 34-year-old was a student of Delhi School of Engineering. However, he dropped from the institution after three years and was even a National level Olympiad winner in Physics. According to reports, starting a career in action was one of the biggest risks in his life.

Sushant Singh Rajput's publicist has released a statement regarding the tragic incident and said that "it pains" them to confirm the news. His team wants all the fans to "celebrate his life" and remember the 34-year-old in their thoughts like millions across the globe have "done so far".

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief," Team SSR.

The actor hailed from Bihar but used to live away from his family. Rajput had started his career in the acting industry with Television show Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil but achieved massive recognition with Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV. From there, he also acted in several blockbuster movies including Bollywood debut in Kai Po Che For which he even received Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Other movies starring the 34-year-old included Shudh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore. He was last seen in Netflix's Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

