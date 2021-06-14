Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Anniversary: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana Remembers The Late Hero

14 June 2021 marks a year since Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The actor started his journey as a background dancer for several Bollywood celebrities after which he was spotted by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. He shot to fame with his serial, Pavitra Rishta in which he played the role of Manav, a mechanic and Archana's (Ankita Lokhande) love interest. He made his Bollywood debut along with Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh in the film Kai Po Che and completed 7 years in Bollywood before passing away at the age of 34 in his Mumbai home. Today, on his first death anniversary, actor Ayushmann Khurrana put up a picture, in his memory.

Ayushmann Khurrana's special pic for Sushant Singh Rajput

Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram to share a picture of the late actor with a heartbreak emoji on Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary. The actors knew each other since many years as both started off in the TV industry around the same time and later moved to films. Both Ayushmann and Sushant did their first films under smaller banners (Sushant debuted with Kai Po Che! in 2012 whereas Ayushmann marked his debut the next year with Vicky Donor). Fortunately, they received huge praises for their debut roles. In fact, Ayushmann has even praised Sushant's performances in his movies in the past. The actor had even spoken to the media and expressed his displeasure by stating that 'SSR's death should not go in vain and there should be more conversation about how Bollywood has many problems inside it.'

Ayushmann previously said that Sushant had “so much potential.” He has even given a poetic tribute to the actor and has also said that he regrets not being in touch with SSR in the last few years.

Kriti Sanon, Aly Goni also remember Sushant Singh Rajput

On Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, many of the late actors' friends and supporters remembered him as well. Actor Kriti Sanon shared some moments with Sushant from their film Raabta. Aly Goni too changed his profile picture on Instagram to Sushant's image to honour him. TV actor Arjun Bijlani also shared a sweet selfie with the actor as he remembered his friend and missed him.

Fans have been making the #SSR trend on Twitter for almost a year now. Currently, three agencies are investigating the case and earlier this month, there were a few arrests made as well. One of these agencies includes the NCB as they continue digging deeper into the relation of drugs with this case.

Dil Bechara was the last film done by the actor. Some other promiment Sushant Singh Rajput movies include Chhichhore, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kedarnath.

