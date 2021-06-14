Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Anniversary: Ankita Lokhande Hosts Special Prayer Ceremony

A day before late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary, actress Ankita Lokhande held a prayer ceremony at home. To pay tribute to the actor, the actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a video while documenting the prayer service held in his memory. Although Ankita Lokhande wasn't visible in the video, a person was seen setting up the holy fire and preparing for the prayer.

Ankita Lokhande hosts a prayer service at home for Sushant

Ankita shared the video with chants of 'Om' playing in the background. The actress who was on a 10-day break from social media returned to social media before Sushant’s death anniversary. She posted photos with her boyfriend Vicky Jain as they stepped out in Mumbai to enjoy the beautiful weather. She also spoke about ‘distance’ while also gushing about her relationship. Ankita has also opened up about her bond with Sushant on a couple of occasions.

Earlier this month, Ankita marked 12 years of Pavitra Rishta, the television show that brought Sushant and her together, and spoke about the late actor. "Sushant always taught me acting. I wasn't an actor. He was the one who used to teach me what is acting. Because I was a junior, he was a senior. He always taught me. He was a brilliant actor, brilliant co-star and I was very fortunate to work with him," she during an Instagram live session with fans to celebrate the milestone. Soon after, Ankita had announced that she was taking a social media break. She shared a post on Instagram which read, "It's not a goodbye, it's a see you later."

The post was shared on June 3, the day Sushant had shared his last-ever post on Instagram for his mother. This is amid the mixed reactions from fans of Sushant, as some have praised her for speaking in the ‘Justice for SSR’ movement, seeking to know the truth over his mysterious deaths, and others who have trolled her for posting ‘happy’ posts when the momentum of the movement lost steam.

IMAGE: ANKITALOKHANDE/SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT/Facebook/Instagram

