Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Anniversary: Ankita Lokhande Shares Her Note On 'love'

June 14, 2021, marks the first death anniversary of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, who left for his heavenly abode last year. Several celebrities from the Indian film and television industry took to their respective social media handles and paid tribute to the late actor, as well as shared their memories with him by posting throwback pictures. Sushant's Pavitra Rishta co-actor and ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also shared a few notes on love on her Instagram story earlier today.

Ankita Lokhande's Instagram story for Sushant Singh Rajput

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput were one of television's most loved pairs and also dated for a long time before parting ways a few years ago. On Sushant's death anniversary, Ankita took to her Instagram stories and shared a note on love. The note stated that the thing about love is that one will let their loved one get away with murder, even when it is their own.

Ankita Lokhande has been sharing a number of throwback videos today, on Sushant's first death anniversary. She shared a video from Diwali 2011, where the pair could be seen happily dancing with each other, while another video shared by her was a montage of their pictures together. Her caption read, "14 June 💔 This was our journey !!!! Phir milenge chalte chalte✋".

The Manikarnika actor had held a prayer ceremony at her home yesterday on June 13 and shared pictures as well. To pay tribute to the late MS Dhoni actor, Ankita shared a video while documenting the prayer service held in his memory. Ankita shared the video with chants of 'Om' playing in the background. The actor who was on a 10-day break from social media returned to Instagram a few days before Sushant’s first death anniversary.

A few days ago, the actor took to Instagram and celebrated 12 years of the show that shot her and Sushant into stardom, Pavitra Rishta. She wrote, "Sushant always taught me acting. I wasn't an actor. He was the one who used to teach me what is acting. Because I was a junior, he was a senior. He always taught me. He was a brilliant actor, brilliant co-star and I was very fortunate to work with him."

Image - Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram Accounts

