Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Anniversary: Arjun Bijlani Pays Tribute With An Old Pic

On Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, Arjun Bijlani took to his official Instagram handle to share a throwback picture with the late actor and his friend. In the picture, the duo can be seen hugging each other and posing below the light to click a selfie. Both the actors can be seen flashing bright smiles as they enjoyed their time together. Sharing the picture, Arjun penned an emotional caption. He wrote, "You will always be alive in millions of hearts my friend. I’m sure your happy in your happy place… #ssr @sushantsinghrajput".

Arjun Bjlani on Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary

Last year upon Sushant's death, Arjun had taken to his official Instagram handle and had shared the screengrab of his last message to Sushant. The message read, "Hope all is well with u". The actor captioned the post, "My last msg to him. Kuch toh feel hua tha yaar. Anyways tune ab padh liya hoga yaar. Humari balcony yaad rahegi .. khush reh ab . Hamesha bolta tha history likhoonga. Mujhe pata hai tu ab jahan hai khush hai (I felt something was amiss. Anyway, you must have read my message by now. I will always remember our balcony...hope you are happy now. You always said you would write history. I know you are happy wherever you are)... there is a lot of change that will happen because of you. Chal tc bhai . Like I always said. No rip for u" (sic).

Arjun Bijlani and Sushant Singh Rajput had known each other since the time they started their acting journey in the television industry. Before Sushant moved to Bandra in the year 2016, the duo lived in the same building in Malad. Sushant Singh Rajput's death date was June 14, 2020. The actor was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his Bandra residence, Mumbai, at the age of 34. The list of popular Sushant Singh Rajput movies includes Kai Po Che!, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Kedarnath, Shuddh Desi Romance, Drive, Raabta, Dil Bechara, Chhichhore, among many others. He gained immense popularity through his portrayal of Manav in Pavitra Rishta.

IMAGE: ARJUN BIJLANI'S IG/ SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT'S IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.