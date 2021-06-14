Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Anniversary: Bollywood Celebs, Co-stars Pay Tribute To Actor

On this day last year, the tragic news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death left the entire nation in a state of shock. The Kedarnath actor’s body was recovered from his Bandra residence under mysterious circumstances on June 14, 2020. Now, on the first death anniversary of the star, the agony of his loss can be seen clearly through the emotional social media tributes by not just fans but by celebs as well. Acquaintances from the film industry have taken this opportunity to pay homage to the memories of Sushant. Take a look at it below:

Ankita Lokhande

Actor Ankita Lokhande, who is also the ex-girlfriend of the late actor, took to her Instagram space to share an emotional video that consists of her memories with him. From the BTS stills from the sets of their TV show Pavitra Rishta to their fun moments together, the tribute video covers it all. While sharing the clip, Ankita said, “14 June This was our journey!!!! Phir milenge chalte chalte”.

Pulkit Samrat

On Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary, actor Pulkit Samrat penned down a lengthy heart-warming note for the star. He said, “Memories have a funny way of evoking emotions. I still remember when I heard the news that you were no more, it felt like a personal loss. And the memory of that brief interaction comes rushing back to me today, again”. Take a look at the entire note here:

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar also remembered her Sonchiriya co-star Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary. Sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of the film, Bhumi Pednekar expressed that she misses him a lot. The actor said, “Miss you, your questions and everything we spoke about. From the stars to the things unknown, you showed me the world like I had never seen it before. I hope you’ve found your peace my curious sweet SSR...Om Shanti”.

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani took to his social media profile to share a never-seen-before throwback photo to mark Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary. The blur selfie features the duo enjoying a gala time together. Bijalni enunciated, “You will always be alive in millions of hearts my friend. I’m sure your happy in your happy place”.

Other celebs who paid tribute on Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary:

Abhishek Kapoor

Aly Goni

Ravi Kishan

टीवी व थियेटर से लेकर हिंदी फिल्मों के माध्यम से लोगों का दिल जीतने वाले प्रख्यात अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत जी की प्रथम पुण्यतिथि पर कोटिश: नमन। आप हम सब के दिलों में हमेशा जिंदा रहोगे भाई Miss you so much... pic.twitter.com/qJvKqo0G45 — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) June 14, 2021

Shekhar Suman

Remembering v v fondly Sushant Singh Rajput one amongst us yet one above us.A courageous and an extremely talented loving caring man who succumbed to the pressures and norms of the society establishment and relationships.

We all miss you.❤#JusticeForSSR — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 14, 2021

Roopa Ganguly

How does one cope when one knows that

'that' hour will strike again - the time that stood witness to the events, a year ago, that led to the passing of our dear @itsSSR

You will remain in our hearts and our prayers #Beta#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/CpkDh01o7n — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) June 13, 2021

Siddharth Gupta

Tahir Raj Bhasin

