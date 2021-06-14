Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Anniversary: Fans Gather Outside Actor's House To Pay Tribute

One of the most shocking events that shook the country was the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020. Since then, his fans have been asking for justice for the actor. On Monday i.e. Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, various fans went outside his house to pay tribute. They put up the framed pictures of the actor and also lit some candles along with messages like "#Fair Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput". Other fans were spotted wearing t-shirts and masks with the picture of the actor.

While sharing pictures, a paparazzi wrote, "Fans gather outside late #SushantSinghRajput house to pay tribute and demand justice for their beloved actor on his 1st death anniversary today". The comment section of the post is filled with his fans leaving RIP message and also that they miss him. Check it out.

Various celebrities like Ankita Lokhande, Arjun Bijlani, Aly Goni, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Mukesh Chhabra, Karan Kundra and others have come forward to pay tribute to the late actor. They took to their social media accounts to share his picture and add that they miss his presence. On the other hand, netizens went on to trend #JusticeForSSR while sharing pictures of him.

The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his home in Bandra, Mumbai. The news of his death led to various investigations. It started with Mumbai Police’s initial investigation of the case, after which Bihar Police took over the probe. They did it after Sushant’s father approached them and an FIR was filed against Rhea Chakraborty and others. However, on August 19, 2020, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI investigation into the case. Meanwhile, ED probed the financial transactions and NCB cracked down on a drug racket linked to Sushant’s death, which led to the questioning and arrests of Rhea Chakraborty, and many others linked to the actor.

The actor started his career in the television industry and became a household name with the series Pavitra Rishta. He then went on to work in commercially successful films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Kedarnath (2018) and Chhichhore (2019). His last movie Dil Bechara was released posthumously on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar in 2020.

