Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Anniversary; Kiara's Virtual Fan Meet: Recap For The Day

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry today, on June 14, 2021. From Bollywood celebrities remembering Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary to Kiara Advani completing 7 years in the film industry, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry today.

Latest Bollywood News

Celebrities pay tribute on Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary

14 June 2021, marks the first death anniversary of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away last year. While his Pavitra Rishta co-actor and ex-partner Ankita Lokhande shared a montage of their pictures together, Bhumi Pednekar posted a BTS image from the sets of their film Sonchiriya and called Sushant a 'curious, sweet soul'. Actors Arjun Bijlani, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Rajkummar Rao, Pulkit Samrat, and many others also remembered the late star, spoke about their memories with him, and posted throwback pictures as well.

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans perform puja on his first death anniversary

To mark late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, several fans paid tribute to him in different ways. Among the gestures were fans performing prayers and charitable acts in his memory. A special event was held in memory of the MS Dhoni actor on his first death anniversary, wherein the fans put up a big photo cutout of the star and held a puja as well for his soul. The fans also launched a website named ImmortalSushant.com, where the detail of his social work, films, and other information will be available.

Shreya Ghoshal receives her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

Bollywood playback singer Shreya Ghoshal took to her Instagram handle earlier today and shared a video of herself, where she could be seen getting her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. She shared the video to spread awareness about the safety of new mothers taking the jab. Her caption read, "While #Devyaan was sleeping peacefully at home, I quickly went out to get my first dose of vaccination today!! It’s absolutely safe for new mothers to get vaccinated for covid as recommended by my doctors."

Kiara Advani completes 7 years in Bollywood

Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani completed 7 years in the Hindi film industry today, on June 14, 2021. She debuted with the film Fugly and has never looked back since. To celebrated the special occasion, she held a virtual fan meet and expressed her gratitude to all her fans and followers for their unending love over the years. In the video call session, over 40 fans from various fan clubs across the country participated to talk to the Good Newwz actor personally and ask questions regarding her personal and professional life.

Kriti Sanon hints at finding 'the one' for her fragile heart

Kriti Sanon recently took to her Instagram handle to share a quirky video of herself along with her sister, Nupur Sanon. Kriti can be seen wearing a white tee which has the 'fragile' label printed along with a broken heart next to it which says 'handle with care'. The caption along with the video read, "My ‘Fragile’ heart is safe with her till it finds the one! 😉🤪💖".

Image - Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani's Instagram Accounts

