Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Anniversary: Pulkit Samrat Remembers SSR With Nostalgic Post

Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat recently took to social media to remember actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on his first death anniversary. He posted a picture of the late actor and an elaborate note on his encounter with the actor a few years back. He expressed grief through the post and also shed some light on how dearly, his fans miss him. In the post's comments section, Pulkit Samrat’s fans have also remembered SSR and his various qualities that have stayed with the audience.

Pulkit Samrat remembers SSR

Actor Pulkit Samrat posted a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput while speaking about the one time they met at an award function. In the picture shared, Sushant Singh Rajput was seen wearing a fluffy, multi-coloured, fur jacket while flashing a slight smirk for the camera. His hair has been well-set while he held the collar of his quirky jacket, with one arm. Pulkit Samrat also followed the picture with an elaborate note on what the memories of SSR mean to him and how it has left an impact on the people, through his persona and films.

Pulkit has written that he had met Sushant a few years back at an award function that they were both attending. He narrated how the two artists met and had a brief interaction which ended with a quick hand-shake. Pulkit Samrat mentioned that this memory has stayed with him over the years and it often comes back to his mind, whenever he thinks of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Pulkit Samrat shed some light on the time he heard about Sushant’s sad demise and the way it felt like a personal loss to him. He believes Sushant was a source of inspiration to millions in the country and he continues to be a driving factor for the people who dare to dream. The actor also stressed on Sushant’s kind nature, which had a lot to teach the world. Pulkit Samrat mentioned at the end that Sushant Singh Rajput deserved a kinder world and he is missed amongst the people, even today. Have a look.

In the comments section of the post, various people have spoken about SSR and the heavy impact, he had on the audience. Some of the fans have also spoken highly of Pulkit for writing such beautiful thoughts on the late actor. Have a look.

IMAGE: PULKIT SAMRAT INSTGRAM

