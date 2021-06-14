Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Anniversary: Rajkummar Pays Tribute, Shares A Monochrome Pic

June 14 marks Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary. Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram handle and paid tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. The Roohi actor shared a black and white still of Sushant Singh Rajput on his Instagram Stories and wrote "Bhai" (brother) with a red heart emoticon.

One year ago, on this day, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Bandra, Mumbai. Initially, Sushant's death was considered suicide. However, the Mumbai Police later began a probe into the mysterious circumstances surrounding Rajput's death. The case was eventually transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sushant Singh Rajput's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande shared a heartfelt video on social media remembering the star on his death anniversary. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a video, wherein she added pics and videos of Sushant Singh Rajput with her. Sharing the emotional video on Instagram, Ankita Lokhande said, "14 June This was our journey !!!!

Phir milenge chalte chalte" (we will meet again).

On May 26, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared that she will be going on a solitary retreat for the whole month of June in the mountains. She added that she will be offline and will spend Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary in silence, cherishing his sweet memories. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of Sushant.

She said, "I am going on a solitary retreat for the whole month of June in the mountains. I won’t have access to internet or cell services there". She further added, "Bhai’s one year of passing on will be spent in cherishing his sweet memories in silence. Though his physical body has left us almost a year back, the values he stood for still live on". She concluded, "Wishing all an auspicious Buddha Purnima🌸🌕 #ForeverSushant".

