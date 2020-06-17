Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Makes Fan Unfollow Big Celebs While Condemning 'Nepotism'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide has angered many fans across the country. He was remembered through candle-lit marches, memoirs, video edits and more. Many of Sushant Kapoor’s fans are considering the death by suicide as a result of nepotism in Bollywood. Recently, big names allegedly involved in nepotism, are losing followers, as per reports. The acts of ‘unfollowing’ are rampant as big names are condemned by fans, as per reports.

According to reports, one filmmaker saw a change in his Instagram following. He was standing at eleven million and counting followers, however at the moment it is 10.8 and counting. He had shared a picture blaming himself for not talking to Sushant for the last few months. The comments section was full of people saying that they are unfollowing the director. The unfollowing users called him the flag bearer of ‘nepotism’.

Here are some of the comments by the unfollowing users

In another such instance, a Twitter user commented on Alia Bhatt’s tweet regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She mourned his death on the micro-blogging site. However, her post was received with flak by many Twitteratis. Some fans also questioned the awards shows, which awarded Ananya Panday but not Sushant Singh Rajput.

Here are some of the replies on Alia Bhatt's tweets

Some Twitter users are also urging people to unfollow Alia Bhatt from social media to show the anger regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

People stormed Twitter with boycott messages against Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, and Salman Khan. Some of them took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter.

Arrogant Salman Khan once said " I don't know who is Sushant"



Feel the difference between self made humble star Sushant and arrogant #SalmanKhan #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/uT6pd9N220 — Abhi! (@abhiraj1717) June 17, 2020

Late Jia Khan's mother also spoke about the prevailing nepotism in the industry and how to go against it

Actress Kangana Ranaut shared her opinions on the matter. She spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput's struggle in the industry and also called out on the 'hypocrisy' of people while perceiving actors with no backgrounds. Kangana Ranaut said that people should talk about nepotism from the very beginning and not only when someone falls prey to it until the loss of life. Her video was shared by several social media users. Reports suggest that she saw a huge jump in her following since she spoke against the matter.

Here is the video that Kangana Ranaut shared on her Instagram:

