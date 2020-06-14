Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Police To Probe The Financial Statements Of The Late Actor

On June 14 afternoon, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. Officials from the Mumbai Police have confirmed the news of his death and investigating about the same. Though the reason behind his death is still unclear, many reports are speculating that he was suffering from depression. In the latest update, it has been reported that the cops have sought the financial statements of Sushant Singh Rajput that might hint at his cause of death.

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

A post-mortem would likely be conducted in Bhabha hospital; the DCP is at the spot. Republic TV has learnt that the Police will be contacting the actor’s doctor and will record his statement to know what type of medicines he was taking and what problem was he facing, if any. No suicide note has been found so far. His house help's statement has been taken; reportedly it was she who first alerted others to the possibility that something may be amiss.

As per reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's house help tried to knock on Sushant's bedroom door around noon. After receiving no response, the house help called Sushant's friends. His friends forcefully open the door and discovered him hanging.

In an official statement, Sushant Singh Rajput's team has written, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief".

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput rose to fame with the TV serial Pavitra Rishta, which aired on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he dipped his toes in Bollywood with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. The film and Sushant's performance bagged a positive response.

After that, he was featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. A 2016 release, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, turned out to his career’s biggest hit, wherein he essayed the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

Sushant Singh Rajput played the lead character in Sara Ali Khan's debut film Kedarnath. The romantic-drama was a commercial hit. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

