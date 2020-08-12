Sushant Singh Rajput's Diary Accessed; Shows Hollywood Plans, Kedarnath Preparation

Details of Sushant Singh Rajput’s ambitious plans and projects have been revealed through the notes that the late actor made in his diary. The Chhichhore star, who had studied Engineering and had keen interest in Physics and Astronomy, had plans to set up a production house, an IT startup, and create a gaming code. The details once again proved that he was excited about his long-term plans, unlike the narrative of depression and suicide that is being linked to his death.

Sushant’s diary accessed

Sushant’s notes in his diary gave an insight into the plans regarding the companies and projects he was working on, including IP protection, creating software and set up an IT company along with his college friend. He had also great plans for setting a production house, which seemed to have a link with education and the environment too.

In the diary pages accessed by Republic TV, one can see Sushant’s notes involving well-designed flow charts with words like ‘reputation management', 'brand and building, 'asset creation.’

Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, who is under lens amid the death case, had earlier revealed that he was one of the members of the team, and that seemed to find a mention with the words ‘Top 50 planners/ thinkers team’, 'core team,' 'auxiliary team for effortless functioning till 2020.'

Terms like ‘create income opportunities’, ‘legal aspects + money management’, ‘planning + strategy’, ‘vision asset creation’, ‘outsource part of a team', 'vision' gave further understanding of his ideas and the manner in which he planned to execute it

As far as cinema was concerned, he has noted terms like ‘education/environment cinema,’ ‘upgrades for cinema’ and it seemed he also intended to head to the West as ‘association with one of the top agencies of’ Hollywood’ and ‘connections with the top players’ also have been noted. There were also techniques involving his work in films, with notes about ‘Acting for the camera’, ‘preparation reading and rereading of the script’.

Apart from this, his notes also feature some motivational statements like ‘every person must be showing some goal’ and one must avoid the ‘tragic flaws’.

His long-term plans were in line with his short-term plans till June 29, two weeks after this death, that his sister Shweta had shared which included reading books, learning guitar, perform meditation and more.

