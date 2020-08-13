'Sushant Singh Rajput's Diary Tampered By Mumbai Police', Alleges Cousin Niraj Singh

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has claimed that his diary has been tampered by the Mumbai Police. The late actor’s cousin Niraj Singh Babloo stated that the diary that he handed to the police was not returned in the same condition and that some pages were torn off. Babloo, who is a Bihar MLA, also added that some of the details of the diary, however, has been retained in it like his plans to go to Hollywood, and send children to NASA.

Sushant’s family claims his diary had been tampered

In an exclusive statement to Republic TV, Niraj, said, “Sushant used to write diaries since a long time. When the incident had occurred, we were in Mumbai and I myself had handed the diary to the police, then I realised that they had tampered with the diary and some pages were torn.”

Recently, Republic TV had accessed details of his diary where he had written about his plans to venture into Hollywood, and his note had the words 'collaborating with top agencies in Hollywood’, apart from his strategies regarding investments in the field of IT and more.

Sushant’s cousin continued, “Despite that, some of the details that are emerging in the media, like his decisions to make it big in the field of art, and wanting to go touch Hollywood are still there. We always used to believe that he was Hollywood material, and this proves how strong he was mentally, and how he would do his work so efficiently. Previously when he had come over, we had discussed about his urge to participate in the Ironman competition (triathlon), which requires intense preparation, where one has to swim for 4 kms, run for 40-50 km and cycle for 180 kms, and he had told me, ‘Want to win this competition’.”

Babloo added, “He had told me that he wants to send 100 poor kids to NASA. When I told him about sending some kids from my constituency, he had promised that he’d send 4-5 people from here too. A person who used to see dreams of the moons and stars can’t commit suicide, and we know that.”

Sushant’s cousin had earlier sent a legal notice to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, seeking an apology after the latter had made false statements of Sushant not getting along with his father and that he had married a second time.

Meanwhile, in the latest development, the Centre backed CBI probe in the Sushant case, claiming no case was pending in Mumbai. All parties involved in the case, including Sushant’s family, Bihar government and Rhea Chakraborty, one of the accused, submitted their reply in the Supreme Court, in Rhea’s transfer petition of the case, registered in Patna to Mumbai.

