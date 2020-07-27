Sushant Singh Rajput's Dying Scene Was 'painfully Prophetic', Says Mukesh Chhabra

Dil Bechara starring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles started streaming on Hotstar on July 24, 2020. The film has emerged as Disney+ Hotstar's biggest opening ever with reportedly 75 million viewers tuning in to watch the film. Now, as the film is out and people have watched Sushant for the last time on the celluloid, director Mukesh Chhabra has come forward and shared the intricate details and his feelings associated with the film.

Mukesh Chhabra opens up about Dil Bechara

Mukesh Chhabra recently spoke to a news portal following the release of his film DIl Bechara on Hotstar where he spoke about how Sushant Singh Rajput's character Manny preparing for his death turned out to be painfully prophetic. Mukesh spoke at lengths about his feelings associated with the film and how cried throughout the film's runtime.

The director shared that when he was shooting the scenes of Sushant Singh Rajput's character preparing for his death, those scenes had a different relevance. Now, when he looks back to those scenes, he feels eerie. Mukesh and the people associated with the project were not aware that they were doing a film that will turn out to be painfully prophetic.

Talking about the response from the audience members, Mukesh stated that he has been overwhelmed by the reactions fans have given to the film. Mukesh revealed that eh sat and read all the messages which poured right from when the film debuted and went to sleep on Saturday morning. The director hopes that Sushant is watching all the love his film is receiving.

The director also spoke about how Sushant's personality was put in the character of Manny. The director used Sushant's zest for life., learning and travelling and put it in the script in order to flesh out the character of Manny in a much different way. In conclusion, the director stated that when he cast Sushant Singh Rajput as a dying hero, he did not have any idea about the cruel irony destiny had in store for them. Dil Bechara is now streaming at Dinsey+ Hotstar.

