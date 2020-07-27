Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Approaches Patna Police, Does Not Rule Out Conspiracy Angle

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has reportedly approached the Patna police in connection with the actor’s death, on Monday. As per sources, the family is unhappy about the narrative of the Chhichhore star suffering from depression and about the course of the investigation by Mumbai Police in the case. They also have not ruled out the conspiracy angle.

Sushant’s family reportedly said that they had no knowledge of him suffering from depression or any other psychological problem, and are unhappy about people peddling the depression narrative, sources said. It is not clear yet if they lodged a complaint or if the police registered a First Information Report yet.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe

The Mumbai Police is currently investigating the death, that took place on June 14. Apart from the details of the incident, they are also probing the angle that Sushant was allegedly ousted from numerous films and reportedly ‘boycotted by the big names of the film industry. The force has questioned numerous celebrities in this regard, right from rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, last film Dil Bechara’s colleagues Sanjana Sanghi and Mukesh Chhabra, filmmakers Aditya Chopra (also his banner’s casting director Shanoo Sharma and former employee Aashish Singh), Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shekhar Kapur and Rumi Jaffrey and journalist Rajeev Masand.

The latest to be summoned in the case was Mahesh Bhatt, who recorded his statement at the Santacruz police station on Monday. Kangana Ranaut, who on Republic TV’s Nation Wants to Know had urged the Mumbai Police to summon some of the aforementioned names, claiming they had sabotaged Sushant’s career. Kangana too has been summoned and the police is trying to figure out a way to record her statement as she is presently in Manali.

The Mumbai Police have ruled out foul play and citing the post-mortem, claimed that he died of ‘asphyxia due to hanging.’ On Monday, the report of Sushant’s viscera too ruled out foul play, as per reports, while the samples of his stomach wash and nail samples are awaited. Meanwhile, as netizens took up the #JusticeforSSR movement, numerous leaders like Dr Subaramanian Swamy have supported a CBI probe in the death, and even written to the Prime Minister.

