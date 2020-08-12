Sushant's Family Slams Rhea, Slander Campaign In 9-page Statement; Alleges 'brutal Murder'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family issued a nine-page statement hitting out at the slander campaign against them amid the legal proceedings and the investigation into the death of the late actor. The family slammed Rhea Chakraborty and her family, calling them ‘crooks’ and comparing them to scheming foreigners. They also expressed their displeasure at the investigation process and took a dig at the Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut for his statements against the family.

Sushant’s family statement

The family quoted Firakh Jalalpuri, ‘Tu idhar udhar ki na baat kar ye bata ki qafila kyun luta mujhe rahzanon se gila nahin teri rahbari ka sawal hai’ to begin their statement to hint at Rhea and her family and how they orchestrated the alleged crime and loot, while also sending an indirect attack on those identifying themselves as family members.

In the statement, they highlighted how they were from a village, and a middle-class lifestyle, and how they came to Patna to earn a livelihood. Sushant’s parents gave birth to five children, Sushant being the youngest, and took care of their education. They stated that their first daughter had ‘magic’ and went places, the second earned success in cricket, the third studied law and the fourth, who lives in US, studied fashion designing, and then Sushant was born after a lot of prayers as they desired to have a son.

It was when Sushant’s mother passed away when he was 17 that his brother-in-law, Faridabad IPS officer OP Singh, took him to cinema halls and told him that he will achieve success in the film industry, and mentored him.

The family alleged that they have not even been given time to mourn. They hit out at the attempts to brand Sushant as a ‘mental patient’.

Taking a swipe at the investigation process and bureaucratic niggles, they termed the probe 'only for optics'. Expressing displeasure against the Shiv Sena for the slanderous campaign, they wrote that their family of four sisters and a elderly father was being 'threatened.' The father also expressed his grief about being denied his right of the son lighting his pyre.

They alleged that Sushant was ‘brutally murdered’ and that ‘crooks trapped’ the Chhichhore star.

The family also asked if an expensive lawyer, referring to Rhea hiring one of the highest-paid lawyers of the country, will even ‘kill the law’ as they compared Rhea's family to foreigners who humiliated and demolished dreams.

Watch the full report above

