Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Lawyer Bemoans Speed Of Probe; Pins Faith In New Director

On the occasion of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, his family's lawyer Vikas Singh in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy on Monday expressed concern that the Central Bureau of Investigation, in spite of handling the case for over 10 months now, could not join the dots and come to a conclusion. Pointing out that the family had a lot of expectations from the investigative agency, he outlined that he had hoped that it would conduct custodial interrogation of people named in the FIR, especially those who were present in the house at the time of the incident, like Siddharth Pithani.

Talking about the same, he said, "Pithani is the one who changed his stance. Initially, he was supporting the family, and later on, he completely did a turnaround after he was not named an accused."

Pointing out that if CBI was to conclude the case as a suicide, it could have moved on with the abetment to suicide angle, a case related to which was filed by the family last year with a lot of proofs. "How Rhea sort of isolated him and kept him away from the family and hid the medical details and ultimately left him without even sharing the medical details with the family are all proof,' he said expressing hope that may be CBI is looking at things from murder angle and thus, not filing a chargesheet. He added,"If there is a murder angle, abetment to suicide would be a huge blunder."

Hope from new CBI chief: Sushant's family's lawyer Vikas Singh

He spoke about how AIIMS head of forensic medicine Dr Sudhir Gupta had told him at first glance that it was strangulation , but claimed in the report that it wasn't. "The head of AIIMS had told me, seeing the marks in the pictures taken by Sushant's sister, that it 200 percent strangulation, and now he is saying that it is a pure and simple case of suicide," he said highlighting that it was beyond his understanding as to how any credence can be given to the AIIMS report.

He then went on to say, "Now, that the CBI has a new director, I hope he will give priority in this case and get a charge sheet filed in the matter."

'Probe still on': CBI

The statement of Singh came after CBI, earlier in the day, clarified that it had not closed the case. Wrong to say we have closed the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The investigation is still on and we are probing all angles,” sources in the CBI said.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mont Blanc residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14 last year. The Mumbai Police that was initially investigating the case termed it as ‘suicide.’ Later, amid fans and celebs' accusations of alleged foul play in the death and 'justice for SSR' movement, the Bihar police stepped into the probe after the Chhichhore star’s father KK Singh lodged a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty accusing her of abetment to suicide, embezzlement and more.

Sushant's death case- developments so far

After Bihar Police alleged lack of co-operation in Mumbai, the Bihar government then recommended that the CBI took over the case. The Supreme Court on August 19 ordered the CBI to take charge of the case. The CBI officials then conducted the questioning of Rhea and the other accused in August. They also recreated the scene of the death with Sushant’s staff, along with forensic and medical teams. However, since then, there has been no major update in the case.

Before CBI's entry, the Enforcement Directorate had probed the financial misappropriation allegations against Rhea by questioning her multiple times, while others were summoned too. The Narcotics Control Bureau is the other agency that got involved in the case, as evidence of those related to Sushant, allegedly being involved with drugs surfaced. Rhea, her brother Showik and some members of SSR’s staff were arrested. They are now out on bail. SSR’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani is currently in jail for his alleged involvement with drugs, in the same case.

(Credit-Vikassinghsradv/TwitterPTI/SushantSinghRajput/Facebook)

