Sushant's Family Lawyer Demands Rhea Chakraborty's Arrest; Levels Explosive Allegations

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family's lawyer levelled a series of explosive allegations on the late star's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, including abetment to Sushant's suicide, as he detailed the FIR lodged by Sushant's father with Patna police.

Speaking to Republic TV in an exclusive interview on Wednesday, Sushant's family's lawyer alleged that the Mumbai police was attempting to derail the investigation and revealed that a request had been made to the DCP four months earlier, asking them to keep an 'eye on Sushant' fearing his 'bad company'.

Sushant's family's lawyer makes explosive allegations against Rhea

The family lawyer made some sensational claims about Rhea Chakraborty's involvement in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide - including the deterioration of the actor's mental health while he was her partner, her choice of psychologists & medicines for the actor, the Rs 15 crore being mysteriously siphoned off from the actor's account.

"The complete control of the mind can only be taken if the family is cut off. She (Rhea Chakraborty) refused to allow Sushant to talk to his father. On many occasions, he tried reaching his son through the bodyguards but was turned away. If he wasn't cut off from his family, he wouldn't have passed away this way. This crime has been completed over a period of time and has had extensive planning", the lawyer told Republic TV, pointing out that it was a case of abetment of suicide and not murder.

'I hope Rhea Chakraborty is arrested'

Further, Sushant's family's lawyer firmly put forth that the late actor had been duped of Rs 15 crores, alleging that the money had been mysteriously withdrawn for unknown purposes. The lawyer alleged that the Mumbai Police was intentionally willing to derail the investigation and were not questioning the main culprits. The lawyer also revealed that a formal request had been made to DCP Bandra on February 25, asking them to keep an eye on Sushant Singh Rajput.

When asked about action that needs to now be taken, he said, "To my knowledge, the Patna police has made no attempt to arrest her yet. I hope they do it today."

"I don't think others needs to be arrested, only Rhea at this point. 306 has 10-year punishment. FIR is detailed. If custodial interrogation has to happen, she has to be arrested."

"He was made into a mental case by her to control him completely. And then she administered unknown drugs. Maybe it was a part of her grand design and those were a part of it will become clear as the investigation continues. The medicines he was taking, the doctors he was seeing, the change in the doctors will all unravel in the investigation", the lawyer alleged.

'Sushant feared implication in Disha Salian's suicide'

Talking about Sushant's pattern of constantly looking himself up on Google, his family lawyer revealed that the actor had remained very careful about his image, especially after the death of her ex-manager Disha Salian. The lawyer reasoned that the actor did not want his name wrongly associated with the death of Disha and hence kept a constant check on Google. Further, the lawyer revealed that Sushant had confided to members of his family about the threats he was receiving.

Sushant's family lawyer said that the case had been filed in Patna, Bihar as there was a part of the cause of action and also because of the Mumbai Police's course of the investigation. Further, the lawyer thanked Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for giving the 'green-light' for the police to register a complaint against the 'big names' and revealed that the police refused to register the complaint without the approval of the CM. Urging for early closure of the case, Sushant Singh's family lawyer said that the nation wanted to know the truth behind the death of the actor and also said that he backed the Bihar police to provide justice to the family & hence there was no need for a CBI investigation until further developments.

"Circumstantial evidence suggest that Rhea was not happy with Sushant's involvement in organic farming. Investigation will reveal what impact she had on Sushant's mental framework, her role in the star's suicide and so on", the lawyer added.

