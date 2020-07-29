Sushant's Family Lawyer Gives Damning Reason For 44-day Wait To File FIR Over His Death

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family counsel Vikas Singh has revealed the reason behind why the actor’s family lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others 44 days after the actor’s tragic demise. In his interview, Vikas Singh clarified:

“Sushant Singh Rajput’s family was in shock & Mumbai Police wasn't registering FIR, but forcing them to give names of big production houses & get them involved. It was heading in a different direction”.

Speaking to Republic TV in an exclusive interview on Wednesday, lawyer Vikas Singh revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput's family placed a request to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bandra, to keep a watch out for the actor on February 25th. In his interview, Vikas Singh made a plethora of allegations against Sushant’s alleged girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty- including siphoning out ₹15 crores from Sushant's bank account, coercing the actor by threatening to leak his medical reports to the media and taking away cash, jewellery and his laptop, which are mentioned in the FIR filed.

Sushant's family's FIR

The FIR was lodged in Rajiv Nagar Police station of Patna against Rhea Chakraborty, under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC. Besides Rhea, five other people have also been reportedly booked for 'abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy'. Rhea was interrogated by the Mumbai Police almost 20 days back for nearly 11 hours in the case. After Sushant Singh Rajput's family approached Bihar Police on Monday, the state has sent a 4-member team to Mumbai to further investigate the actor's death case. As per sources, the family is unhappy about the narrative of the star suffering from depression and about the course of the investigation by Mumbai Police in the case.

Sushant's Singh Rajput's death

Bollywood actor Sushant, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14, by hanging. Sushant's house help informed the police soon after finding the actor in an unconscious state. Sushant's mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem, and his last rites were conducted a day after that. The actor’s mortal remains were cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in Mumbai. The actor's family conducted the 'ashes immersion' rites in Patna after his US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti flew in.

(With inputs from ANI)

