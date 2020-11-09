Sushant Singh Rajput's family pray for positive order in Arnab case, send him strength

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti and brother-in-law Vishal Kirti prayed for Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami ahead of the Bombay High Court’s order on his interim bail plea on Monday. The couple, who has backed the journalist in his reportage of the late actor’s case, sent their prayers to his family and hoped for a positive order. Shweta wrote that Arnab was ‘strong’ and that it will take a lot more to ‘intimidate a Fauji kid’.

READ: 'My Heart Cries Out,' SSR's Sister Shweta On Arnab Goswami's Heartwrenching Appeal

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family’s message for Arnab Goswami

My heart cries out.... this is so disheartening. Please God help us. 🙏 #WorldWithArnab https://t.co/yzXe8pzZzE — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) November 8, 2020

Sushant’s sister Shweta had responded to the visuals of Arnab being taken away to Taloja jail as he alleged a threat to life and stated that her ‘heart cried’ over the visuals.

In another post, she wrote that visuals of Arnab being stifled were ‘disturbing .’ She urged all her followers rasing their voice in support of Arnab to 'stay calm and strong', not 'abuse or get into trouble' and urged everyone to send their prayers and good energy.

READ: Arnab Goswami Arrested LIVE Updates: Governor Speaks To Maha Home Minister; Read Release

She believed that the decision to take him to Taloja jail perhaps indicated that ‘there’s possibly a positive outcome for him’.

Our Arnab is already very strong.... and to send him more strength let’s all pray for his safety and well-being and send him a lot of positivity. Hope he emerges out to be even stronger and invincible. #ArnabGoswamy our true hero.❤️#WorldWithArnab pic.twitter.com/mx3LXaXosE — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) November 8, 2020

Vishal Kirti expected ‘some relief’ for ArnabGoswami from the Bombay High Court. He wrote that the journalist was ‘entitled to a fair trial’ under the auspices of India’s Constitution and hoped that ‘justice prevails’. He also shared that he was aware of such incidents taking a toll on the family and sent prayers and strength to Arnab's family.

Expecting some relief for #ArnabGoswami from the Bombay High Court today.He is entitled to a fair trial under the auspices of India’s constitution.May the justice prevail.From my experience,these things take a toll on the family and I hope the family is staying strong. My prayers — vishal kirti (@vikirti) November 9, 2020

Arnab arrested

After being arrested and manhandled at his residence on Wednesday, the Raigad Police’s action to take him to the Taloja jail, amid his 14-day judicial custody, attracted massive criticism. Apart from celebrities condemning it, protests took place at various parts of the country and even abroad. Their hopes are pinned on Bombay High Court’s order on his interim bail at 3PM.

READ: Tsunami Of Global Support For Arnab Goswami; 'Release Arnab' Protests & Chants Resound

READ: BJP's Ram Kadam Reaches Taloja Jail For Arnab Goswami After Fiery 'Raavan Raj' Riposte

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.