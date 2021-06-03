Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Unhappy About 'inhuman Act' With His Name, Meetu Shares Note

Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput have been indulging in numerous social activities and acts of charity as they honoured the legacy of the late actor since his death. However, it seems that many have been misuing the name of SSR for their personal benefits, and his family is not too pleased about it. His sister Meetu issued a strong message to those taking undue advantage of his name, urging them to refrain from doing so.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s message to people taking advantage of 'situation'

Meetu Singh wrote that it was ’unfortunate’ that they had realised that some people were ‘taking advantage’ of SSR’s death for their ‘own personal benefits’. She termed it as an ‘unexplainably inhuman act’. She clarified that the family had not authorised anyone to raise any donations or funds and added that ‘no one’ had the ‘consent’ to make any content related to SSR, be it a book, movie, book or merchandise.

(1/3)Unfortunately, it has come to our notice that some people are taking advantage of this situation for their own personal benefits which is an unexplainably inhuman act. All these people are required to refrain themselves from doing so. — Meetu Singh (@divinemitz) June 3, 2021

(2/3)We would also like to bring this to everyone’s notice that the family has not authorised anyone to raise donations or funds in the name of SSR and no one has the consent to make anything about or related to SSR, be it a movie, a book or a merchandise. — Meetu Singh (@divinemitz) June 3, 2021

The comment came amid the legal proceedings initiated by the family against the makers of the movie titled Nyay, that is set to release ahead of Sushant's death anniversary. The matter had recently reached the Delhi High Court , and the court reserved its verdict on the case while the makers of the film denied any resemblance to the SSR case.

She clarified that family was not pleased about the turning of 'devastating tragedy into a profit' and stated that she would not allow anyone to do so.

(3/3)The family is not fond of turning a devastating tragedy into a profit and we will not allow anyone to do so. #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #SSRians #SushantSinghRajput — Meetu Singh (@divinemitz) June 3, 2021

She also highlighted the ‘relentless efforts’ of SSRians for the ‘Justice for Sushant’ movement, seeking truth of the mysterious circumstances into his death, which they made as their ‘only motive’ . She assured that they were also fighting for ‘justice’ with ‘equal desperation’ if not more. However, they had given the fans the freedom to continue the legacy of SSR.

With relentless efforts all the SSRians have been chasing Justice for Sushant as their only motive and I assure you all that the family is fighting for justice with equal desperation if not more. All the SSRians have the freedom to continue Sushant’s legacy. #SushantSinghRajput — Meetu Singh (@divinemitz) June 3, 2021

Numerous fans of Sushant had remembered the actor on Thursday as it was this day last year that he had shared his last post on Instagram. 10 days before his death, he had shared a note for his mother.

Ahead of his first death anniversary on June 14, his sister Shweta too has left for a retreat to the mountains.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.