Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Unhappy About 'inhuman Act' With His Name, Meetu Shares Note

Sushant Singh Rajput's family was unhappy about the committing of 'inhuman act' being done using his name and his sister Meetu shared a strong note.

Sushant Singh Rajput, Meetu Singh

Image: Meetu Singh/Twitter/AP


Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput have been indulging in numerous social activities and acts of charity as they honoured the legacy of the late actor since his death. However, it seems that many have been misuing the name of SSR for their personal benefits, and his family is not too pleased about it. His sister Meetu issued a strong message to those taking undue advantage of his name, urging them to refrain from doing so.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s message to people taking advantage of 'situation'

Meetu Singh wrote that it was ’unfortunate’ that they had realised that some people were ‘taking advantage’ of SSR’s death for their ‘own personal benefits’. She termed it as an ‘unexplainably inhuman act’. She clarified that the family had not authorised  anyone to raise any donations or funds and added that ‘no one’ had the ‘consent’ to make any content related to SSR, be it a book, movie, book or merchandise.

The comment came amid the legal proceedings initiated by the family against the makers of the movie titled Nyay, that is set to release ahead of Sushant's death anniversary. The matter had recently reached the Delhi High Court , and the court reserved its verdict on the case while the makers of the film denied any resemblance to the SSR case. 

She clarified that family was not pleased about the turning of 'devastating tragedy into a profit' and stated that she would not allow anyone to do so.

She also highlighted the ‘relentless efforts’ of SSRians for the ‘Justice for Sushant’ movement, seeking truth of the mysterious circumstances into his death, which they made as their ‘only motive’ . She assured that they were also fighting for ‘justice’ with ‘equal desperation’ if not more. However, they had given the fans the freedom to continue the legacy of SSR.

Numerous fans of Sushant had remembered the actor on Thursday as it was this day last year that he had shared his last post on Instagram. 10 days before his death, he had  shared a note for his mother.

Ahead of his first death anniversary on June 14, his sister Shweta too has left for a retreat to the mountains.

